Gators Baseball Advances to College World Series Finals

The Florida Gators took Charles Schwab Field Wednesday afternoon to face off with TCU in the Men’s College World Series semifinals. The Orange & Blue came away with a 3-2 victory over TCU, securing a sweep of their side of the bracket. The Gators will now advance to the College World Series best-of-three Championship series on Saturday. Meanwhile, TCU has been eliminated.

THE GATORS ARE UNDEFEATED IN OMAHA AND WILL PLAY FOR THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP! @GatorsBB pic.twitter.com/bwGXkeLHIQ — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) June 21, 2023

In the Spotlight

Gator two-way star Jac Caglianone got the nod for Florida. In his first College World Series start, Caglianone tossed 4.1 innings on 85 pitches and 44 strikes. He allowed three hits and one earned run, walking three and striking out four. Then, Florida reliever Ryan Slater took over.

Throughout the first five innings, TCU managed to load the bases twice. Slater would enter the game and immediately get out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam by striking out Tre Richardson and retiring Kurtis Byrne on a pop out to close out the frame.

Freshman Cade Fisher would work a scoreless seventh, before Florida closer Brandon Neely would finish it out.

Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan credited Caglianone for his resilience on the mound.

“Jac was really good,” O’Sullivan said. “He made pitches when he needed to. At the end of the day, he bent but he didn’t break.”

Also in the spotlight was Gators shortstop Josh Rivera, who broke open the scoring in the top of the first. Rivera smashed a two-run homer, giving Florida a 2-0 lead. The Gators would remain out in front until TCU tied the game with an Anthony Silva double to left in the bottom of the eighth.

Play of the Game

Tyler Shelnut would lead off the ninth with a stand-up double, his thirteenth of the season.

Double #️⃣1️⃣3️⃣ for Tyler Shelnut! He leads off the ninth with a stand-up double. Michael Robertson will pinch run for him. T9 | #Gators 2-2 #TCU pic.twitter.com/OPrHZq8srk — Ellie Shreve (@ellie_shreve) June 21, 2023

Then came the first play of the game, a two-out infield Cade Kurland single in the ninth. Kurland’s single scored Michael Robertson, bringing Florida back out in front 3-2.

The next highlight came with Robertson’s unreal game-clinching catch to seal the Gators’ victory. In the bottom of the ninth, TCU’s Brayden Taylor went deep to center, where Robertson made a leaping catch against the center field wall.

Michael Robertson makes an incredible catch against the center field wall to seal a 3-2 victory for the #Gators. Florida sweeps its side of the bracket and will play in the #2023CollegeWorldSeries Final. #MCWS #GoGators #FLOmaha pic.twitter.com/lWG6xGsSDW — Ellie Shreve (@ellie_shreve) June 21, 2023

Championship Bound

The Gators will now advance to the College World Series Championship finals for a best-of-three battle with the winner of Wake Forest-LSU. First pitch is Saturday at 7 p.m. ET