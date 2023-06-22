Florida Baseball Lands Freshman All-American

Share Facebook

Former Alabama infielder Colby Shelton is transferring to Florida, he announced on his Twitter Thursday afternoon. He entered the transfer portal June 15.

The Lithia, Florida, native was one of the best sluggers in college baseball last season. He hit 25 home runs, setting the single-season record for a freshman in Alabama history, and 51 RBIs for the Tide.

He was named a Freshman All-American by College Baseball Newspaper. He was also named on to the Freshman All-SEC Team.

The addition of Shelton is quite valuable for the Gators, who are preparing for the loss of starting shortstop Josh Rivera to the MLB Draft this offseason. Third baseman Colby Halter has the chance of being selected as well.

Florida Offseason Moves

Shelton is the third player to announce his decision to join Florida this offseason.

He joins former UCLA All-American pitcher Kelly Austin and former Coastal Carolina catcher Tanner Garrison.

Garrison hit .275 and had six home runs last season for the Chanticleers.

He also participated in the Valley Baseball League during the 2022 summer and batted .299 with three home runs and 20 RBIs. On top of his offensive prowess, he happens to be one of college baseball’s best defensive catchers. Garrison was the No. 1-ranked catcher in defensive framing last season and threw out 14 runners.

He has the opportunity to compete for a starting spot next season for the Gators, who are expected to lose three of their catchers.

Senior starting catcher BT Riopelle is wrapping up his collegiate baseball career and will not pursue the MLB. Backups Rene Lastres and Salvy Alvarez have entered the transfer portal.

Freshman Luke Heyman can also play behind the plate. But he has spent a majority of his first year positioned at first base or as a designated hitter.

Austin joins Florida with one season of eligibility and is coming off one of his best seasons yet. The All-American right-hander appeared in 17 games for the Bruins in 2023 and held a 3.39 ERA over 82.1 innings pitched. He pitched both as a starter and out of the bullpen. He limited his opponents to a .229 batting-average.

The Gators are expected to see a lot of movement among their starting pitchers this offseason with the losses of weekend starters Brandon Sproat and Hurston Waldrep to the 2023 MLB Draft.

It is expected that lefty freshman reliever Cade Fisher will be one of the weekend starters next season as well.