Gator Nation welcomes new Men’s Tennis head coach Adam Steinberg

With the departure of previous Gators Men’s Tennis head coach Bryan Shelton, Gator Nation welcomes new coach Adam Steinberg.

𝐖𝐄 𝐆𝐎𝐓 𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐆𝐔𝐘 Welcome to the Orange & Blue, Adam Steinberg!#GoGators 🐊🎾 pic.twitter.com/iwqoc4Suqr — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) June 23, 2023

Steinberg will serve as the 11th head coach for the Men’s Tennis team at the University of Florida.

He looks forward join the Gator family in Gainesville as Steinberg speaks on why he took the position.

Big Ten Powerhouse to SEC Powerhouse

Previously, Steinberg held the role as Michigan’s Men’s Tennis Head Coach for nine years where he led the team to back-to-back appearances in the NCAA tournament quarterfinals. His team had a 27 win record, being the second most in program history. He also coached at Alabama, St. John’s and Pepperdine, where back in 2006 he led the Waves to win their first NCAA Championship.

Steinberg’s coaching philosophy has led his teams to success and also led him to collect accolades such as being named the ITA Midwest Coach of the Year in 2022 and Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2021.

The future is bright for Gators tennis as Steinberg gears up to lead the Gators in his 33rd season as a head coach.