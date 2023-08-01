Bill Hancock Talks College Football Playoffs

Share Facebook

Bill Hancock, the first executive director of the College Football Playoff, joined Steve Russell on SportScene Tuesday. Hancock shared his perspective on retirement and why the College Football Playoffs chose 12 teams.

Farewell Bill Hancock

Hancock shared how he’s focused on the next chapter and still has may things he wants to experience in his life after he retires from his position. He mentioned spending time with his family, traveling with his wife, and explained why he is comfortable retiring. Bill shared how he is contempt with the expansion of the CFP and the inclusion of a 12-team system.

Additionally, Hancock shared how he is going to miss every bit of his job, mentioning how he will miss the people he gets to work with as well as what he gets to do. However, the CFP executive director is also looking forward to the next chapter of his life.

The Process Behind 12 Teams

Hancock also talked about the balance of the six conference champions and the six at large teams. He shares how the group enjoys teams competing for BYE weeks, and the popularity of having the four first games on campus. The teams will fight for home-field advantage in this sense, which creates a more competitive environment for the culture of the game. He explains how the teams will compete to host and then the final four teams will go on the road. That is where they will compete to determine the champion of the playoffs.

Bill gives more insight on how determining when the semifinals games would take place. He shares how he feels they got the process down-pact and feels like they hit the bullseye with the new process. He understands how some people outside the circle feel all games should take place on campus. He showed how he hears the people, but feels like the traditional way with a few adjustments is the perfect way to move forward with this new system.

In conclusion, the college football scene will miss Hancock, indefinitely. He has been a part of the industry for more than a decade, adjusting the system for the better. Hancock includes his perspective on how college football is more popular than it has ever been. He believes that the game is headed down the right path and understands his impact on the industry. He is a monumental figure in the industry, who has set the standard for the future of CFP.