Austin Barber Talks Gators Football at Fall Camp

“All the guys, they have pushed me to be a leader, and I think it has just helped me build my confidence,” said Florida Gators offensive lineman, Austin Barber.

Leadership

Entering into his third season with the Gators, Barber is projected to start at left tackle. He shared how he finds importance in becoming more of a vocal leader.

In addition, he says he pushes himself each time he steps on the field to become more of a vocal leader. He says he is ready to set an example for other players and is up for the challenge that comes along with it.

Team Building

Meanwhile, Barber touched on the importance that team building has to Gators football head coach Billy Napier. From rooming assignments at camp, locker placement, and spending time together outside of practice, the team is given many opportunities to bond off the field.

With a great number of new faces on the offensive line, Barber sees the importance in doing just that.

Furthermore, he says that the offensive line greatly benefits from the work of the defensive line. He says they push each other to be better.

“Their size is ten times bigger than what it was before, and I think we really benefit from that because it puts us in a position where we have to work ten times harder.” Barber said.

New Faces

Incoming freshman Knijeah Harris has received much praise from coaches and players alike so far during training. Barber believes that his talents come natural to him and that has shown thus far.

Additionally with a young defensive line, players like Kelby Collins and T.J. Searcy are said to be putting in the work.

“He has come in, put his head down and worked,” said Barber, about Collins.

As the season nears its start, the team continues on with training and preparation for the season opener in Utah.