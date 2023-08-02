MLB Trade Deadline: Who Went Where?

Share Facebook

The 2023 MLB trade deadline has come and gone. Each year, the deadline riles up MLB fans as teams load up or sell off before the real push for October begins. It adds some annual chaos to the league in the dog days of summer.

This year was no different. Some of the league’s biggest names have found themselves in new cities, and the power dynamic in both leagues has shifted. Contenders added weapons, teams failing to reach expectations sold and some organizations found themselves empty-handed after deadline day.

Mets’ Fire Sale

The New York Mets came into the season with high hopes and a star-studded roster. Now, they sit near the bottom of the NL East and far from a Wild Card spot. This ultimately pushed owner Steve Cohen to dump his stars and reload.

The two biggest names are the Mets’ rotational stars: Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. Verlander will return to the Houston Astros while Scherzer will help shore up the Texas Rangers’ rotation.

While it might hurt Mets fans to see two stars move on from the Big Apple, it’s ultimately going to benefit the team’s future. The Mets brought back some of the Astros’ and Rangers’ best prospects for what is essentially Cohen’s money. Verlander and Scherzer were signed using Cohen’s cash in free agency.

While the Mets won’t compete this year — or in 2024 — they could be back to the league’s main stage in as early as two seasons.

Contenders Load Up

Both leagues are extremely competitive this year. With that in mind, teams on the precipice of playoff or wild card spots looked to reload on talent both on the mound and at the plate.

The Rangers and Astros are the obvious starting points. The two teams are in an arms race for the NL West. A fellow division rival, the Los Angeles Angels, added Lucas Giolito to their rotation in hopes of salvaging a disappointing season.

On the other side of L.A., the Dodgers added some quality arms in starter Lance Lynn and reliever Joe Kelly from the White Sox. The White Sox also shipped off power-hitter Jake Burger to the Miami Marlins, who were in need of some pop in their lineup.

Overall, multiple teams pushing to make noise in October made splashes on their roster at the deadline.

Teams Miss Out

"The guys in our clubhouse right now, I'd go to war. I'd take them in the playoffs right now. We have a really good group." Austin Riley gives his thoughts on the trade deadline⤵️ pic.twitter.com/aBEmXpSfSo — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) August 1, 2023

Two teams that were expected to make some moves are the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves. The Yankees were looking for a big boost at the deadline, while the Braves looked to add quality arms to their juggernaut roster. The Yankees ultimately added Spencer Howard, who’s played three games this season, while the Braves made just a few moves for bullpen arms, but no big splashes as expected.

The Orioles added Jack Flaherty and will gamble on him returning to prior form. They made no other deadline day moves to try and preserve their division lead.

Some contenders simply chose to bet on what they have headed into the playoff push.

Time — and record — will tell which teams made the right call, gave up too much or should’ve looked for more. The 2023 MLB trade deadline will certainly have implications for the rest of the year.