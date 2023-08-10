ACL Injuries and Utah Quarterback

Share Facebook

Florida is set to play Utah in their first game of the season. But it is uncertain who the starting quarterback will be for the Utes due to an ACL injury of their starting quarterback Cameron (Cam) Rising.

But what are the factors contributing to an ACL recovery? Who better to ask than former long-time UF team physician Pete Indelicato, who explains the factors that go into the recovery in an interview with Sports Director Steve Russell.

The Mental Aspect

An ACL injury takes time and a lot of physical therapy. But how much does the mental factor incorporate into the recovery? Indelicato goes into how there has been a lot of scientific data to support that the mental aspect is a big factor in recovery.

When a player steps on the field after an injury, there will always be a fear of reinjury, which has hindered many players from even coming back to play.

Advancement in treating injury

Contributing to the advancement of ACL recovery, doctors are now able to recognize that the injury can be different from person to person and how we treat each of those individuals rather than just a generic recovery plan as in the past.

Over the years, there have been advancements in treating an ACL injury such as identifying injuries that could be affecting the ACL. But even as science has advanced in terms of recovery, doctors are still having trouble actually preventing the injury.

Cam Rising

Cam Rising has been the starter for the University of Utah since 2021. The team found success with him and led them to a 10-3 record in 2021 and 2022. The Utes were division championships last year and made a Rose Bowl appearance.

At the Rose Bowl last year, Cam Rising tore his ACL in a non-contact play. Rising said recently that he has been recovering well and hopes he can return at the start of the season, but that is still very much up in the air.