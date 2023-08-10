Trask and Mayfield Battle for Buccaneers Starting Job

Share Facebook

The Tampa Buccaneers quarterback battle between former Gator Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield will continue into the preseason.

Preseason Plans

Head Coach Todd Bowles said after practice Wednesday that Baker Mayfield would get the start in the opening preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kyle Trask will get the opportunity to start at the New York Jets next week.

Todd Bowles confirms that QB Baker Mayfield will start Friday vs. Steelers and Kyle Trask is starting in next week’s game against the Jets. pic.twitter.com/OEEcVqYgD2 — PewterReport 🏴‍☠️ (@PewterReport) August 9, 2023

Camp Intel

Both players have been splitting reps with the first team so far in camp, but neither one has been able to edge out the other. Mayfield brings leadership, experience and scrambling ability with his game. Trask possesses more consistency, height, and potential. However, interceptions have been a concern for both players. Mayfield, being a playmaker, has often been willing to put the ball in danger to make a big play while Trask’s inexperience has been showing in practice.

Mayfield’s Resume

Mayfield was the former No. 1 overall pick in 2018 by the Cleveland Browns. After winning the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma, in 2020 he led the Cleveland Browns to their first playoff game since 2002. After that height, Mayfield’s production began to decline. He bounced around to the Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, and now at the Buccaneers.

"It's a max fine if you don't tell everybody you're mic'd up."@bakermayfield on the wire 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/bvXaEu1r10 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 8, 2023

Trask’s Career History

Former Florida Gator Kyle Trask has spent his two-year career with the Buccaneers organization learning under one of the greats, Tom Brady. Now with Brady retired, Trask has his opportunity to ascend to a starting role. A three-star recruit coming out of high school, Trask spent five years with the Gators. He finally earned the starting job his junior season helping Florida to an 11-win season and an Orange Bowl victory. Trask was a second-round draft pick by the Buccaneers in 2021.

The Buccaneers game against the Steelers will be live on ESPN 98.1 FM and 850 AM WRUF. Coverage will begin starting at 6 p.m.