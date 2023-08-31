From the GNV to the ATL: Hurston Waldrep’s Path to the Pros

Share Facebook

Twitter

In this year’s MLB Draft, Hurston Waldrep was drafted 24th overall by the Atlanta Braves. Long before he became a Brave, he pitched for Southern Mississippi before transferring to the University of Florida.

Greatness in Gainesville

Hurston Waldrep knew the moment he stepped onto the University of Florida’s campus that the atmosphere was different and that the 2022-2023 team had the chance to do something great. He spoke toward the UF environment and atmosphere.

Waldrep and the team would go on to have much success during that season. Waldrep was named a second-team All American, holding opposing hitters to a .228 batting average, and went 10-3 with a 4.16 ERA.

One of Waldrep’s strengths during the year was his consistent ability to strike batters out. He struck out 156 batters, which is the second-most in program history.

He also posted a program-record of 13.8 strikeouts per nine. Brandon Sproat and Hurston Waldrep struck out more batters (290) than any two-pitcher duo in program history while forming the ninth 100-strikeout duo in team history.

Waldrep’s record-breaking season left a historic impact on Florida baseball and will be remembered for many years to come.

To the Pros

Waldrep, the Georgia native, was drafted in the first round by the Atlanta Braves, taking him back to his home state.

Waldrep signed with the Rome Braves, Atlanta’s High-A affiliate, and was limited to 50 pitches a game. He usually gets to pitch three-to-four innings in his outings.

Throughout the games he has played with Rome, his ERA was 1.20. Waldrep mentioned that he sees many similarities between the SEC and minor leagues. The batters for instance, have a routine and are experienced at the plate.

Looking Ahead

It was announced Tuesday that Waldrep would be moving up to the AA Mississippi Braves.

Welcome to Mississippi, @HurstonWaldrep! The 24th overall pick in the 2023 draft has been promoted to Mississippi. pic.twitter.com/4SpSmjDRZX — Mississippi Braves (@mbraves) August 29, 2023

He is scheduled to make his debut on September 2 at 6:05 p.m. vs. Rocket City.