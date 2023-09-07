NFL Kicks off Season with Lions vs. Chiefs

Share Facebook

Tonight is the first game of the NFL regular season. Week 1 begins with the Detroit Lions going up against the reigning Super Bowl LVII champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, in Arrowhead Stadium.

Keys to Game

This is an easily Chiefs favored game. For starters the Chiefs are at home, which last season, the Chiefs won all but one game during their regular season home games. For the Lions, that can’t be said about their away matches. Last year, the Lions were 4-4 for home games in the regular season.

When looking at the players and components of both teams, the Chiefs are favored. With the Chief’s stellar offense and well-versed defense, it is hard to see what they need to improve this season.

That doesn’t mean that the Lions should be pushed to the side and not considered to win this first week. The Detroit Lions have made several improvements to the team since last season. With a new running back, Jahmyr Gibbs, who was impressive in college. It will be interesting to see what the Lions have done in the postseason to improve their team from both an offensive and defensive side.

Injuries

One of the main concerns for Chiefs fans is the questionable injury of star tight end Travis Kelce to his knee. Kelce is one of the top-performing players in the league and the top tight end based on stats alone. If Kelce has to sit out this game, the Chiefs have Noah Gray as their second-string. Another concerning player with a questionable injury for the Chiefs is wide receiver Richie James.

The game will open Week 1 of the NFL regular season. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. EST.