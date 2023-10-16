Around College Football: Week 7

Share Facebook

It’s the halfway mark of the college football season. Week 7 was one to watch, with several unranked teams knocking out top-25 teams and the race for the Heisman heating up.

Changes in Top 25

Reaching Week 7, there was bound to be a loss in the cards for USC after narrowly escaping losses to Colorado and Arizona.

The No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish were able to get it done, crushing the No. 10 Trojans 48-20. USC ended with five turnovers, and Heisman contender Caleb Daniels had three interceptions. With the win, the Irish moved up six spots to No. 15, and the Trojans dropped to No. 18 after their first loss.

Also taking a big win this weekend was North Carolina.

The Tar Heels defeated the Miami Hurricanes, 41-31. The Tar Heels knocked the Hurricanes out of the top 25 and moved up two spots to No. 10. UNC is having a breakout season so far, with a 6-0 record.

In possibly the most exciting game of the weekend, Washington topped Oregon in a top-10 rivalry matchup, 36-33.

Michael Penix had his Heisman moment, throwing the 18-yard game-winning touchdown pass. Now 6-0 and moving up to the No. 5 spot in the poll. There is talk about if the Huskies will be a College Football Playoff contender.

Unranked Upsets

Some underdogs gave teams a scare this week.

Oklahoma State was one of these teams, successfully pulling off an upset against No. 23 Kansas.

With a 39-32 win, the Oklahoma State Cowboys knocked the Kansas Jayhawks out of the AP top 25. The Cowboys also had a Big 12 offensive player of the week, running back Ollie Gordon II. Gordon had 29 carries for 168 yards and a touchdown.

Washington State also fumbled this week, losing to unranked

Arizona. Arizona crushed No. 19 Washington State 44-6, outgaining them 516 yards to 234 yards. Washington State gave up two interceptions and one fumble to the Wildcats.

Heisman Heating Up

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix is a clear favorite after his Week 7 performance.

On Saturday, Penix threw for 302 yards four touchdowns and one interception. With three interceptions against Notre Dame, USC quarterback Caleb Williams might not be giving Penix a run for his money after all. Oregon’s Bo Nix could catch up in the race after the loss to Penix on Saturday, but with the Penn State vs. Ohio State game upcoming, Drew Allar and Kyle McCord might be receiving more attention in Week 8.

Updated Top 25