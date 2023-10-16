Jaguars Handle Colts 37-20 at Home

Share Facebook

The Jacksonville Jaguars returned home to Florida this past weekend after spending two weeks away in London, England.

And they brought the good fortune they received across the pond with them.

Returning to divisional play after a trip like that is no easy feat, however, the Jaguars made it look easy. The Indianapolis Colts struggled to get things going on both sides of the ball and played catch-up for the whole matchup.

The Jaguars handled business with the final score of 37-20. The Colts have not beaten the Jaguars in Jacksonville since 2014.

Jacksonville Keeps Rolling

Jacksonville continues to impress as their offense is starting to find their identity.

Running back Travis Etienne Jr. has emerged as the workhorse for the team. He had two total touchdowns and over 15 carries. He gives this rushing offense a spark that the team has been lacking since Leonard Fournette’s departure.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence did not put on the biggest performance of the day, but he was efficient. He was able to spread the ball out to many different receivers and threw two touchdowns. Wide Receiver Christian Kirk and rookie tight end Brenton Strange both found the endzone.

While the Jaguars’ offense continues to find its rhythm, it seems the defense has already found theirs. They held running backs Jonathan Taylor and Zach Moss to just 4o yards on 15 carries. Additionally, edge rusher Josh Allen now has seven sacks on the year.

While this was an impressive win, there is some concern with the injury Lawrence sustained on his knee during the matchup. The team will be monitoring him closely as the team has a quick turnaround to play Thursday Night Football against the Saints.

Minshew but with no Mania

Former Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew, who is now the Colt’s starting quarterback, did not receive the welcome back he would have liked. He struggled against his former team and threw three interceptions.

With former Florida Gator and rookie QB Anthony Richardson out with a possible season-ending injury, Minshew will now be the starter in Indianapolis for the foreseeable future.

Even with a poor offense and defensive showing, receiver Michael Pittman continues to be a reliable weapon for the Colts as he hauled in nine catches for 109 total yards.

"Learn from it, and come out the other side better." — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 15, 2023

More to Come

The Jacksonville Jaguars will kickoff Week 7 of the NFL as they travel to New Orleans to face off against the Saints for Thursday Night Football. If Lawrence is not able to play, the Jaguars will look toward C.J. Beathard.

The Indianapolis Colts will be back home on Sunday as they will host the Cleveland Browns. The Colts will have to try to weather the momentum the Browns will be coming in with after they just beat the 49ers. That game is scheduled for 1 p.m.