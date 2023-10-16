Around The SEC Week 7

Share Facebook

Week 7 in the SEC was full of close games, devastating injuries and upsets.

Trouble in Athens

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores, but suffered a loss amidst the win.

All-American tight end Brock Bowers went down early in the game Saturday with a left ankle injury. Bowers is undergoing surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

After a nail-biting 41-39 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks, Florida quarterback Graham Mertz was named the SEC offensive player of the week. Mertz has 1,897 total yards this season and 12 touchdowns. Kicker Trey Smack was also named the Co-Special Teams player of the week.

Close Call in Tuscaloosa

The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide were just barely able to squeeze in a win against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. Alabama was sitting at a comfortable 24-6 lead going into the third quarter. However, KJ Jefferson and the Razorbacks were able to bring it to a close 24-21 final score.

Missouri also pulled off an upset this weekend.

The Tigers, who were unranked before this weekend, took down the Kentucky Wildcats in a 38-21 victory. The Tigers have now jumped to the 20th ranked team and have also become bowl eligible while the Wildcats have fallen out of the AP Poll Top 25.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels and the LSU Tigers were able to cruise to a 48-18 victory over Auburn.

Daniels threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 93 yards. Daniels became the first person in LSU history with 5,000 career passing yards and 1,000 career rushing yards.

With just about half of the 2023 college football season completed, teams in the SEC have definitely shown what they’ve got what it takes.

Will Georgia be able to remain undefeated now that their star tight-end is out for the season?

Did Missouri just have a good game against Kentucky, or will the Tigers show us that they are a top team in the nation?

We still have plenty of college football this season to figure it out.