SEC Tournament Berth On Line For Gators Soccer

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Gators soccer team has its last chance to qualify for the SEC Tournament when they host the No. 13 South Carolina Gamecocks at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

Big Test for Gators

The Gators (6-5-5, 2-4-3 SEC) are tied in the SEC at nine conference points with Tennessee. However, if Florida and Tennessee are still tied after their final games, Tennessee would win the tie-breaker because the Vols won their head-to-head matchup earlier this season. A win against the Gamecocks (11-1-5, 5-0-4 SEC) would strengthen the Gators’ chances of qualifying for the tournament, which only includes the top 10 league teams and the Gators are No. 12.

Taking down South Carolina will be no easy mission for the Gators. The Gamecocks have yet to lose to an SEC team and are ranked No. 2 in the conference.

On our way to the Sunshine State for our regular season finale ☀️ All you need to know ⤵️ — Gamecock Women’s Soccer (@GamecockWSoccer) October 25, 2023

Players to Look for

Gators

Freshman Megan Hinnenkamp was named SEC Freshman of the Week for the third time after her performance during last week’s tie with Vanderbilt. She scored the first and last goals for Florida.

Meanwhile, senior Delaney Tauzel is the team’s leader for points and assists. She is also tied with six other Gators for the most goals scored in a game.

Gamecocks

Senior Catherine Barry leads the Gamecocks in all offensive categories. She has nine goals, five assists and 23 game points.

Where to Watch

https://twitter.com/GatorsSoccer/status/1717530930976612447

Tonight’s game is Florida’s senior night, celebrating Tessa Barton, Molly Grant and Maddy Rhodes.

The game will be broadcasted on SEC Network+ and WRUF.

Additionally, the SEC Tournament will take place in Pensacola at the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex starting with Sunday’s first round and ending in the title match Nov.6.