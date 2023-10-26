Thursday Night Football: Bucs vs. Bills Preview

Share Facebook

The (3-3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers and (4-3) Buffalo Bills are two teams looking to get over the hump as they face off to headline Thursday Night Football.

Being a Collective

Following a (16-13) loss against NFC South divisional rivals, the Atlanta Falcons, the Bucs are attempting to bounce back with a win to reclaim their title as the best in the NFC South. If the Bucs can manage to get the entire team on the same page, they could easily punch their ticket to the postseason. With a significantly weaker second half of the season following this game, the Bucs are in prime position to win the NFC South.

Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield discussed how unity amongst the offense is key against a phenomenal defense like Buffalo’s.

Ups and Downs for Bills

The Bills season has been filled with highs and lows. The fact that the Bills schedule is predicted to be one of the hardest in the league doesn’t help their case either. However, they have shown signs of promise with multiple statement wins. A (48-20) blowout win over the Dolphins early in the season showed that they can keep up with the best teams in the NFL.

Bills Quarterback Josh Allen told the media about how consistency is key. Additionally, he mentioned how this matchup is another opportunity for the Bills to prove themselves.

Whatever It Takes

Both starting quarterbacks have stated in interviews that they are willing to put their bodies on the line. Furthermore, although both quarterbacks are good friends outside of football, this game means war to the two of them.

Allen also stated that he is even willing to change up his mindset for the team. Whether it be the way he thinks or the way his offense runs. Obviously, the Bills love the passing ability of a quarterback such as Allen. But the running aspect of his game is something to not underrate.