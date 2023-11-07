Cornerback Devin Moore speaks on Florida Football

Share Facebook

Twitter

Florida cornerback Devin Moore spoke to the media Monday after the Gators overtime loss at home against Arkansas.

Addressing the Season To Date

Early in the year, Moore gave Florida its first turnover of the season with his first-career interception against Tennessee.

He picked off Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton and returned it 39 yards to shift the game momentum back to Florida.

The sophomore has appeared in action since then but has continued to deal with injury on the side. Having support from the staff and everyone in the facility influencing positive feedback helps a lot, he said.

Although he has faced injury for much of the season, he said he is doing all he can to help the team become better.

For the team as a whole, the players have built a strong relationship amongst each other.

Moore said he wouldn’t put accountability on one player. He feels the team leaders such as Austin Barber, Montrell Johnson and Graham Mertz have been role models for the younger players. Even in the locker room, they have a tight bond, he said.

Moving Forward

Moore highlighted what he feels has held the team back and what needs to executed for the rest of the season.

He said keeping the focus has been the main problem as the season has progressed. As a team, they have to keep mental focus the whole game and in every rep in practice. On top of that, the team needs to trust their coaching.

What’s Still to Come for Moore and the Gators

The Florida Gators (5-4, 3-3) are back on the road against the No. 14 LSU Tigers (6-2, 4-1) Saturday at 7:30 p.m. They sit at a 5-4 record with three challenging games left to close out the regular season. The Gators are in need of one more win to be bowl eligible.

LSU’s dynamic receivers pose a challenge for the Gators defense. Moore said he feels the team has to focus on preventing repetitive self-inflicted errors. In this weeks practice, the defense will work on putting in extra technique work, recovery and trust in the coaches scheme, he said.

Moore spoke on his excitement for this week.