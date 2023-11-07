Austin Barber Confident in Gators Offense

Share Facebook

Despite scoring 36 points on Saturday, the Gators fell short in overtime against the Razorbacks. Following the Gators’ stunning loss to Arkansas, Florida is in danger of finishing under .500 for the third straight year. The 5-4 Gators need a win to become bowl eligible and two wins to guarantee a winning season. Although the Gators have lost two straight games, offensive tackle Austin Barber is confident in Florida’s offense.

Florida will need the offense to be dominant, as it finishes off the season with three games against top 25 ranked opponents. The Gators, who have struggled on the road this season, have two straight road games against No. 14 LSU and No. 12 Missouri. They will finish the season against No. 4 Florida State in the Swamp.

Austin Barber Excited for Season Finish

The Gators are underdogs for their final three games, but Barber does not think they should be counted out. In a press conference yesterday, Barber said the season was far from over and he was excited for its conclusion.

Earlier in the season, the Gators defeated heavily favored No. 11 Tennessee. Florida will need to capture some of the magic from that performance to pull off a major upset. While the Gators’ chances of an SEC championship are all but gone, they will look to get revenge against rivals LSU and Florida State and establish momentum for the next season. Barber said he believes in the Gators’ offense and thinks they need to shut out the noise from doubters.

Bigger Picture

Coming into the season, analysts did not have much faith in the Florida Gators. Many people doubted that transfer quarterback Graham Mertz would have success in Billy Napier’s second season. The Gators got off to a strong 5-2 start but are now in danger of another losing season. The Gators will need a late-season surge to secure their first winning season since 2020.