Vanderbilt Set to take on South Carolina

Following another tough loss to Auburn, the Vanderbilt Commodores will look to power through another round of SEC play when they hit the road to Columbia, South Carolina, to face off against the Gamecocks.

Another Game, Another Loss

The Commodores (2-8) lost their eighth straight game Saturday to the Auburn Tigers 31-15. The game all-around proved unfruitful for the Commodores, who were unable to generate any offense. Quarterback Ken Seals threw for 160 yards, one touchdown and had one interception. Unfortunately, the game did not get any easier defensively. Specifically, Auburn managed to score three touchdowns over 50 yards against the Commodores’ defense. Despite this, head coach Clark Lea hopes to get the gears turning against a Gamecocks team who has also managed to underperform. South Carolina has a 3-6 record, on the year.

Rattling the Competition

One of the biggest challenges Vanderbilt will face on Saturday is quarterback Spencer Rattler. The senior has been making noise all season in the SEC, with some projecting him to have first round draft stock. Moreover, in the Gamecocks’ game against Jacksonville State Saturday, Rattler managed to throw for nearly 400 yards en route to a 38-28 victory. For Vanderbilt to win, a key to success will come with how and if the Commodores can put a halt to South Carolina’s dual threat quarterback.

Finding the Sweet Spot

On the other end of things, the Gamecocks will need to take into consideration Vanderbilt’s sleeper receiver core. Luckily, the Gamecocks have historically ran away with wins in their matchups versus Vanderbilt. Additionally, South Carolina has won 20 out of the 24 games against the Commodores, equating to a 83.3% win percentage over the Commodores.

South Carolina will look to continue its current win streak against Vanderbilt Saturday, which stands at an impressive 14 wins in a row.

Kickoff is at noon Saturday.