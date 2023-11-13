Pat Dooley’s Back Nine (Nov. 13)

Pat Dooley November 13, 2023 Dooley, Feature Sports News 26 Views

The Back Nine comes at you after a beautiful weekend unless you are a huge Gator fan. For you, not so good.

10. Remember when we were all excited about Florida’s defense early in the season and were quoting their national ranking with pride? Not so fast, my friend. The schedule got tougher and this team looked like a bunch of high school kids playing against college athletes. Florida has dropped all the way to 73rd in the country in total defense and 75th in scoring defense.

11. Which will happen when you give up 533.3 yards and 43.3 points a game over a four-game stretch.

12. I don’t know if I am getting a cake for my birthday tomorrow, but if I blow out a candle I will wish for Florida to be better at football. They can’t make me stop watching college football because I love it so much, but it’s so much more fun when Florida is – at the minimum – relevant.

13. Instead, I feel like I am sure a lot of Gator fans do. It’s like we are all in this really bad version of “Groundhog Day.” That is one of my favorite movies, but in this version the soundtrack only has two songs – “Where is My Mind?” by The Pixies and a mash-up of Yoko Onosongs. It’s almost like this team keeps running into a wall, backing up and running into it again. It’s not moving, peeps. Try something else.

14. It it possible to not be surprised and still be shocked about something? That’s what I felt with the firing of Jimbo Fisher. It felt inevitable. But I was still surprised at the timing. I agreed with Ross Bjork that it felt like a program stuck in neutral in part because he could never find a quarterback. Don’t start with me Gator fans. Fisher was fired 10 games into his sixth year. Billy Napier has coached in 23 games at Florida. But any time a big-name coach gets fired from a Power 5 school, the clock starts ticking louder all around the country.

15. As bad as the weekend was for the Gators, it was a good one for Dr. Football. A 4-1 record on The Picks (danged FSU didn’t cover) put the record at 28-24-1 against the spread this season. On to this week:

* The Georgia-Tennessee spread has been all over the place in the first 24 hours. It’s now up to 10.5 and I think the Kardashians will cover.

* I said after the Florida loss to Arkansas that the Gators would be double-digit underdogs in their last three games and I am two-thirds of the way there. Missouri is favored by 10.5 and I will give those points.

* If you need to get something done, this is a good Saturday to do it. The games are not great. I’ll take Miami getting getting two points at home against Louisville.

* And Kentucky giving two at South Carolina.

* And then the game that the boys from Bristol will be at, Washington at Oregon State. It’s a pick ‘em game after opening with the Huskies as 2.5-point favorites. I’ll take U-Dub.

16. Certainly, the loss by the Florida basketball team in Charlotte was a bummer because it felt like a game that certainly could have been a big win for the program. Walter Clayton Jr. had a forgettable final couple of minutes, but this was a team loss. This team does a lot of things better than last year’s, but the key will be how they play in crunch time and so far Todd Golden’s team is 0-1.

17. Anybody who has spent any time with Camilo Villegas probably got a little emotional watching him win Sunday to stop an eight-season drought on the PGA Tour. Villegas burst on the scene with his Spiderman method of lining up putts. But the golf gods are fickle and he flamed out. Of course, he also dealt with the treatment and eventual loss of his 22-month old daughter Mia in 2020. So, there were a lot of emotions in Bermuda. Well done, Camilo.

18. Another weekend of college football (amd now basketball, another playlist:

* “Young In America” by Barns Courtney.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5RUCmFN-8es

* “Kiss Them For Me” by Siouxsie and the Banshees.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mm_7oUvpMV8

* And for an old one that is not that old, “Better Man” by Pearl Jam.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nDK-wsdEhNE

About Pat Dooley

Check Also

Orange & Blue Sports Network

Catch the student-led broadcasts from the College of Journalism and Communications right here.

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Miami Heat

Heat Defeat Spurs To Extend Win Streak To 5 Games

The Miami Heat went to Texas and defeated the San Antonio Spurs 118-113. The win …

© 2023 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties