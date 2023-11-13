Heat Defeat Spurs To Extend Win Streak To 5 Games

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Miami Heat went to Texas and defeated the San Antonio Spurs 118-113.

The win is the latest in a five game win streak for the Heat after starting the season 1-4. Duncan Robinson finished as the Heat’s highest scorer with 26 points. He went 8-for-16 from the field and 4-for-7 from three. Bam Adebayo got a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Jimmy Butler finished with 19 points.

For the Heat, Tyler Herro missed the game with a sprained ankle and Kyle Lowry was rested for the second game of a back-to-back.

San Antonio’s rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama finished with 18 points, seven assists and 11 rebounds. The Spurs’ top scorer for the game was Keldon Johnson, who finished the game with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

#HEATWin final – Miami 118, San Antonio 113 🔥 Robinson: 26pts (4 3s), 5rebs, 4asts

🔥 Adebayo: 24pts, 11rebs, 6asts, 3stls

🔥 Butler: 19pts, 6rebs, 4asts

🔥 Richardson: 12pts, 4asts, 3rebs

🔥 Smith: 12pts, 4rebs, 3asts

🔥 Love: 12pts

🔥 Jaquez Jr: 11pts, 6rebs, 3asts, 3stls pic.twitter.com/LQ2v6lAAFg — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 13, 2023

Heat 118 – Spurs 113

The Heat started by making only making six shots from the floor and a few free throws to end the first quarter with 15 points. This is their lowest first quarter score total for the season. Starters Robinson, Butler, and Haywood Highsmith scored no points in the quarter.

The second faired much better for Miami. They were able to burst right back into the game with the help of a 12-0 scoring run to cut the deficit to three before halftime. Butler was able to get on the scoreboard with a three-pointer and a dunk. Butler’s three made him the latest player to score 600 career threes. Robinson led the team in scoring this quarter with 11 points. Including a three pointer, step back jumper, and a layup.

Following the break, the Heat started off the third quarter by scoring only two points in the first four minutes. Luckily, the Spurs only scored five points in that same timeframe as well. following that cold spell, the Heat were able to score 30 points and at times hold their first lead since the very beginning of the game. Kevin Love provided a major contribution. He scored all of this 12 points within a four minute window in the third quarter, including two threes.

Not only did Kevin score 12 points in Q3 – it was all in the final 3:16 of the quarter 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TH26NOMVBa — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 13, 2023

The fourth quarter saw the Heat go on a 25-13 scoring run to close out the game and secure the win. Josh Richardson scored the Heat’s final five points from the floor to bring the Heat’s total to 114. Free throws from Butler and Richardson made the Heat’s final score 118.

The Heat Is On

After the abysmal 1-4 start to the season, The Heat have not lost a game since Nov. 1 to make their record 6-4 . They’ve won each of these game by single digits. Their biggest win during this streak was an eight point win versus the Hawks. One of these wins includes an NBA In-Season Tournament victory against the Wizards.

Makes you forget we were down 19, right? 😅 Comeback complete ☑️ pic.twitter.com/Bf7F62yKfr — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 13, 2023

The next game for Miami is a group stage game of the NBA In-Season tournament in Charlotte against the Hornets.