LSU Faces Georgia State in Week 11

When LSU and Georgia State square off on Saturday, both teams have different goals to accomplish. LSU has a chance to strengthen quarterback Jayden Daniels’ chances at a Heisman while Georgia State needs to limit scoring and, hopefully, avoid getting blown out by a ranked team.

The Tigers

LSU won’t be making the College Football Playoff. They’ve already lost three times, and there are five undefeated teams. While they moved up to No. 15 in Tuesday’s CFP rankings, three losses eliminate them from playoff contention. However, they still have the opportunity to keep Daniels competitive in the Heisman race.

It wouldn’t be impossible for him to win. Tim Tebow, Ricky Williams and Lamar Jackson won with a team that had three losses on the season.

Georgia State is similar to Grambling State or Mississippi State. Good news for LSU, but better news for Daniels. He didn’t throw an interception in either game and had a total of three sacks in both. He threw seven touchdowns in total with a completion rating of 75% against Grambling State and 88.2% against Mississippi State.

He doesn’t need to be perfect, but a rerun of his game against the Gators makes him competitive against the other Heisman hopefuls.

Former Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud 👀 pic.twitter.com/SBFnqety1W — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 15, 2023

Georgia State

The Tigers won’t be in the playoff, but they’ll be a nightmare for Georgia State. The Panthers have a three-game losing streak and have not scored more than 27 points in a game since Oct. 21.

Luckily, the LSU defense has struggled. In five out of the 10 games LSU has played, their opponents have scored more than 30 points.

Georgia State’s quarterback Darren Grainer has a 52.6% completion percentage against AP Top 25 teams. When he played the Gamecocks last year, he only had one interception and no sacks. If he can rely on running back Marcus Carroll and WR Robert Lewis, the team stands a chance even if it’s a slim one. Carroll has 1,206 yards on the season with 12 touchdowns. Lewis has 7 touchdowns and 52 receptions.

No one expects Georgia State to win, but they can walk away from the game proud if they can keep the game within two or three touchdowns.