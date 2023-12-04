Around College Football: Championship Week

Share Facebook

College Football Championship Week has come and gone as it quickly does, but this was a little different from past years. There was no clear-cut way of including the four best teams in college football. Someone was going to get left but who would it be?

In the SEC

Arguably the best championship game of the weekend was held in Atlanta, Georgia, for the SEC Championship. The clash between the Dawgs and the Tide once again for a shot at the College Football Playoffs.

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide

The Bulldogs had won 29 straight games coming into this championship game, and Alabama was looking to claim their 30th SEC Championship.

The scoring started off in this one from Georgia running back Kendall Milton. Milton ran in for a 17-yard touchdown to open the scoring. Alabama would respond before the first quarter ended behind the leg of kicker Will Reichard. On their next drive, Alabama would find the endzone. Quarterback Jalen Milroe found receiver Jam Miller for a 28-yard touchdown to bring the Tide to the lead.

Leading 10-7, Alabama’s defense shut down the Bulldogs offense in the remaining moment’s of the first half. This would lead the Tide to have another chance at scoring with 4:28 left in the half. Capitalizing on the moment, Milroe found receiver Jermaine Burton for a 15-yard touchdown with 48 seconds left in the half. At the break, Bama was leading 17-7.

The first half belonged to the Tide, but if Georgia wanted to hold onto their winning streak and even a chance at the playoffs, they needed to step up. After field goals from both sides in the third quarter, the deficit still remained the same for Georgia.

Trailing 20-10 entering the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs needed a big quarter for a shot, which they did. Georgia would find the endzone with 10:16 left on the clock from the legs of quarterback Carson Beck.

Alabama would respond with a touchdown of their own on the following drive from running back Roydell Williams. Leading 27-17 with 5:47 left in the game, the Tide could taste victory. However, Georgia would also respond on the following drive, but it was too late for the Dawgs. Alabama won the SEC Championship and also had a good shot to make the playoffs.

In the PAC-12

This would be the final time that the PAC-12 would have all its teams in the conference, and as we know it, the final championship game. This game, much like the SEC Championship, had major playoff implications.

No. 3 Washington Huskies vs. No. 5 Oregon Ducks

This game was much simpler than the other conference championship games. Whoever won this game, was locked into the College Football Playoff. Both teams have been in the playoff before, but neither have won the whole thing.

Washington got off to a fast start to the game, and the Huskies were leading 10-0. Kicker Grady Gross started off the scoring, and then running back Dillon Johnson followed up. Moving to the second quarter, The Ducks had yet to find any type of offense until they got some momentum from a field goal from Camden Lewis. However, Washington did not slow down at all. The Huskies would find the endzone again but this time from receiver Germie Bernard.

Leading 17-3, Washington was successful on their following drive with yet another field goal from Grady Gross. After the Washington score, Oregon was trailing 20-3 and needed a score if they wanted to stay in this game. With 1:27 left in the half, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix led the offense down the field and scored with nine seconds left. Nix found tight end Terrance Ferguson to put the score at 20-10, Washington.

The third quarter was dominated by the Ducks as they shutout the Washington offense and also scored two touchdowns. Nix found Ferguson again for another two-yard touchdown pass. Also, Ducks running back Jordan James found the endzone with 1:51 left in the third. Entering the fourth, the Ducks were leading 24-20, and they had all the momentum on their side.

Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington offense were not done in this championship bout. Dillon Johnson found the endzone again to start the fourth quarter scoring. With 2:44 left in the game, Penix Jr. found tight end Quentin Moore in the endzone to bring the score to 34-24, Huskies.

Oregon would respond in 30 seconds as Nix found receiver Traeshon Holden for a 63-yard touchdown, but it wouldn’t be enough to claim the PAC-12 Championship. The Huskies would win 34-31 and claim a spot in the playoff.

The Following Sunday

It was selection time, and after Michigan beat Iowa 26-0, Texas beat Oklahoma State 49-21 and Florida State beat Louisville 16-6, it was time to choose the four best teams. For the first time in the playoffs’ history, an undefeated power five conference champion was left out.

FSU was the first team out after their close win against Louisville, and the fact their starting quarterback Jordan Travis is out.

Georgia, who was the top team almost all year, was the second team out and would not have a chance at a three-peat. The final four teams still left standing were Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama.