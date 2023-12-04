The Band, Bush and a Brawl: Remembering the Pac-12

Share Facebook

As conference realignment dominates the sport we so love, there is one major casualty in all the chaos. The Pac-12 is dead. Washington took down Oregon 34-31 on Friday to propel the Huskies to the College Football Playoff and send a once-great conference to the grave. So sit back and enjoy as we take one last trip down memory lane, remembering the best this conference had to offer.

Best Team: 2003-2005 USC Trojans

Considered by some to be the best teams in the history of the sport, these Pete Carroll-led teams were dominant. They put together the longest winning streak in college football with 34 consecutive triumphs, won a national championship and appeared in another, had two Heisman winners (yes, I’m counting Reggie Bush’s), played in some of the most iconic games in the sport’s history and ruled the college football world every Saturday.

USC, from 2003-2005, had a record of 37-2. They won the Pac-12 all three years (and seven times total from 2000-2010), and had an astonishing 17 All-Americans in just three seasons. Matt Leonard and Reggie Bush won the Heisman. They took down Notre Dame in the iconic “Bush Push” game. The Trojans steamrolled Oklahoma in the 2005 Orange Bowl to win the title. And then, to end the “dynasty,” lost a heartbreaker to Texas in the National Championship in what is widely considered the greatest game ever played. A fitting end to an unbelievable three years.

The Pete Carroll era at USC

• 97-19 Overall Record

• 62-14 Conference Record

• 7 11+ Win seasons

• 3 Heisman Winners

• 2 National Championships

• 6 BCS bowl victories

• 34-game winning streak

• 25-1 in November

• In 2004, USC went 13-0

• 4-1 Rose Bowl record

• 33… pic.twitter.com/Z2k5rMpNwv — College Football Report (@CFBRep) August 24, 2023

Best Game: Stanford vs. California, 1982

A 5-5 Stanford team took on a 6-4 Cal team in a game that would go down in the history books. It has become so famous, in fact, that it is simply known as “The Game.” The rivalry came down to late in the fourth quarter, as future Hall of Famer John Elway led the Cardinal down the field before kicker Mark Harmon hit a field goal to give Stanford a 20-19 lead with just four seconds left. A personal foul was called, meaning Stanford had to kick off from the 20. Cal fielded the squib kick, before hopelessly lateraling. Except it wasn’t hopeless. It worked. Defensive back Kevin Moen got the ball after a long series of pitches and ran it into the end zone, where Stanford’s band was on the field, thinking the game was over. Moen trucked Gary Tyrrell, a Stanford trombone player. The officials gathered, ruled it a touchdown, and thus ended one of the most iconic games of all time.

Best Players:

There are some legendary names that have played in this conference from each school based on stats, legacy and play (Each player listed played for the school while it was in the Pac-12).

Arizona: Tedy Bruschi

Arizona State: Terrell Suggs

California: Tony Gonzalez

Colorado: Phillip Lindsay (CU joined in 2011)

Oregon: Marcus Mariota

Oregon State: Steven Jackson

Stanford: John Elway

UCLA: Jonathan Ogden

USC: Ronnie Lott/Marcus Allen (this was too hard to pick one)

Utah: Tom Hackett (Utah joined in 2011)

Washington: Warren Moon

Washington State: Reuben Mayes

Best Rivalries:

We’ll miss the Civil War between Oregon and Oregon State. The Crosstown Showdown will soon be a Big Ten battle between USC and UCLA. The Big Game between Stanford and Cal will be an ACC matchup now. Arizona will take on Arizona State in the Duel in the Desert in the Big 12. The Border War between Oregon and Washington will be a Big Ten clash now. The Apple Cup will still happen, but it won’t be a conference game and Washington State will suffer mightily.

Best Playoff Team Ever: 2023 Washington

The four team College Football Playoff comes to an end this year after ten years of existence. In the BCS era, USC ran the Pac-12 and won hardware. In the Playoff era, Oregon and Washington have gotten close, but no cigar.

However, this year’s Washington team is the only undefeated Playoff-era Pac-12 team heading into the contest. It’s also the best. UW took down four ranked teams, including Oregon twice. An electric offense, a stifling defense, and a wizard of a head coach will travel to New Orleans to battle No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl. The 2023 Huskies are two wins away from getting the Pac-12 one final title.

13-0 DONT PLAY W US pic.twitter.com/4HLjrROzeb — Washington Football (@UW_Football) December 2, 2023

Best Uniforms: Oregon

Despite some slick threads from Utah, Oregon State and Arizona State over the years and classic looks from USC, Stanford and UCLA, the Ducks and Nike dominate this category. As silly as it sounds, Oregon’s swag propelled the program and gave fans something beautiful to look at every Saturday for years.

Worst Team: 2008 Washington

Sorry Husky fans, it has to be mentioned. The Huskies went 0-12, fired their coach three games in, lost the Apple Cup to 1-10 Washington State and only competed in three one-possession games.

2022 Colorado could be here too, but at least they won one game.

Worst Game: Alabama 24, Washington 7, 2016

This wasn’t as embarrassing as it was damaging. The Pac-12 has not fared well in the Playoff era. No titles, one semifinal win, just three total appearances (one of which is this year’s Washington team).

UW went in looking to make a statement, and instead got toyed with by a superior Alabama team. The Pac-12 would not make a Playoff appearance for six straight years, with the streak broken by 2023 Washington.

Best Character: Tie between Bill Walton and Popcorn Guy

Walton, a legendary character and entertaining basketball announcer, will miss his beloved “Conference of Champions,” and it will miss him back. Popcorn guy, on the other hand, is a one-hit-wonder, but a Pac-12 after dark legend. Salute to them both.

Best Fake Referee Incident Leading to a Brawl: UCLA vs. Arizona, 2011

Yep, that happened. In October of 2011, chaos ensued between the Bruins and Wildcats. Watch if you haven’t:

Best Golf Cart Moment: Marshawn Lynch

Come on now, it had to be included somewhere here.

And Finally… the Pac-2: Oregon State and Washington State

The two victims of realignment. Both programs will be gutted of coaches and players, have funding cut, and have to compete at a lower level against Mountain West teams. Baseball and basketball will also take a huge hit. Sometimes, things just don’t go your way. America feels for you, Beaver and Cougar fans.

I hope this brought back some good memories of the Pac-12.

It is a conference that many grew up with. Whether it was the dominant days of USC, the Stanford and Oregon years in the early 2010s, the Heisman winners over the years, Utah playing Playoff spoiler on a yearly basis or this year’s thrilling race between Oregon and Washington, this conference always delivered. And we just got to see the best Pac-12 in its final year of existence. What a treat.

Legendary players, Insane plays, 11:30 p.m. kickoffs; this conference had it all. Thank you, Pac-12. The end of an era.