Florida Men’s Basketball Team Beats Arkansas For First SEC Win

Share Facebook

Twitter

Coming off of a disappointing loss to Ole Miss on Wednesday, the Florida Gators must have turned on some Big Sean because of the way they were able to Bounce Back.

It's Great to be a Florida Gator 🐊#GoGators | Presented by @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/YTVGc4Zcsk — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 13, 2024

In front of a sold-out O’Connell Center crowd of 10,445 on Saturday, the Florida men’s basketball team defeated Arkansas, 90-68. This win marks the first time the Gators have beaten the Razorbacks since Feb. 18, 2020. The Gators pick up their first conference win of the season (1-2) to improve to 11-5 overall.

Sophomore Riley Kugel led the charge with 20 points off the bench, followed by Tyrese Samuel with 17 and Zyon Pullin with 15. Pullin surpassed the 1,500th-career point plateau. Layden Blocker scored the most for Arkansas (9-7, 0-3) with 14 points.

Florida won the battle in the paint (38-28) and beat the Razorbacks in second-chance points (17-8).

Kugel Returns

After only playing less than four minutes against Ole Miss, Gator Nation questioned “What happened to Riley Kugel?”

On Thursday, coach Todd Golden met with the former Dr. Phillips High School guard. The reason for the meeting was because the two were “not on the same page” in the loss in Oxford. But after seeing the way Kugel responded against Arkansas, it is safe to say the duo are reading the same book.

THE BANK IS OPEN 💸💰@RileyKugel knocks down a bank-shot three at the buzzer 👌 Florida 81 | Arkansas 59

H2 – 3:43 pic.twitter.com/4sxkWLMFqM — ESPN 98.1 / 850 WRUF (@ESPNGainesville) January 13, 2024

The 6-foot-5 guard put up his first 20+ point performance since his showing against Baylor earlier this season. For his standards, Kugel had gone on a performance slump and would find his way out of the starting lineup. Although he is still coming off of the bench, Kugel’s mindset is centered solely on the team’s success.

“I am starting to realize that I need to be blessed for anything, no matter where I am,” Kugel said. “I could be the last off the bench. I am just here for the guys and I want to win.”

Golden said the Gators cannot be where they want to be without Kugel.

“The reality is that we are not our best version of ourselves unless Riley Kugel is playing well,” Golden said.

Gators Stand on Defense

After giving up 103 points against the Rebels, Samuel summed it up best about what the priority was heading into the game with Arkansas.

“Defense was the key today,” Samuel.

As a team, Florida put up eight steals, seven blocks and forced the Razorbacks to nine turnovers. Samuel said the priority in practice this week was to limit turnovers and make their opponents take tough shots.

That game plan came to fruition when the Gators held Arkansas to 68 points, 38% shooting from the field and five 3-point makes.

Up Next

On Tuesday, Florida will travel to face No. 5 Tennessee (12-4, 2-1) at 7 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF). The Gators enter the game on a six-game losing streak in Thompson-Boling Arena.