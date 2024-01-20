Hawthorne Hornets Sting GHS Hurricanes In Girls Basketball

Share Facebook

The Hawthorne Hornets extended their win streak to seven games Friday after beating the Gainesville Hurricanes 33-32.

Starting Slow

The teams had a rough start to the girls basketball game at GHS with a combined seven bricks in the scoreless first two and a half minutes. Finally, the Hornets (10-3) scored first with a free throw from Jhalea Jackson and a big 3-pointer from De’Mya Adams, both playing key roles in Hawthorne’s win.

The Hurricanes (7-10) eventually found their way on the scoreboard with 10-unanswered points by Taylor Mullins, Jocelyn Wallace and Rihanna Davis. The first quarter ended with Gainesville leading 10-6.

A Game of Fouls

The teams combined for 34 fouls, 20 by the Hurricanes. The fouls led to 10 free-throw attempts for Hawthorne in the second quarter. Gainesville’s fouls allowed the Hornets to rally for six points to tie the game at halftime at 12-all.

Second-Half Hopes

The lead changed hands four times in the second half. Each change gave hope to the trailing team and made them fight even harder

The ‘Canes took the lead back with tremendous plays from their three star players: Mullins with seven points in the half, Wallace with four clutch free throws and Jayden Terry with six points and a crucial block with three minutes and 3o seconds left in the game.

However, the Hornets had their own talented trio: De’Mya Adams with 11 points, including a score tying 3-pointer, Jhalea Jackson with four points and three big blocks through the half and Lakijah Brown with four points to spark the final lead change.

Nail-Biting Finish

With the game tied at 30 with 2:21 left, pressure was on for both teams. The Hornets took the lead for the final time with 2:02 remaining. Down by two, the Hurricanes got the ball back with 54 seconds on the clock, but the Hornets stole the ball, and, with 10 seconds left, got another free throw that increased their lead to 33-30.

Seven seconds left, Wallace sank two free throws to cut the deficit to 33-32.

However, the game ended with the Hurricanes in possession of the ball under their basket.

While the close loss was tough, GHS coach Jazlynd Rollins says she believes “these loses will turn around for us and make us a better team.” Coach Rollins describes how the team’s values play a huge part in their game.

Senior Night

Also in the spotlight for the Hurricanes was their only senior, captain Jocelyn Wallace, who is always motivating her teammates.

“Her work ethic is amazing … her attitude is amazing. I am grateful for her,” Rollins said.

Not only has the senior contributed to the team, but her mother described the way basketball has impacted Wallace throughout her life.

Up Next

Wallace’s future looks bright with plans of attending UNF for nursing. But before that her and the Hurricanes must travel to Ocala to take on Trinity Catholic (10-7) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Hawthorne will play at Orange Park (9-7) at 7:30 p.m. Monday.