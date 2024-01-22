Gators Women’s Basketball Set to Host Mississippi State

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators women’s basketball team (10-6, 1-3 SEC) hosts Mississippi State (15-5, 2-3 SEC) at 7 pm at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on Monday.

Gators Start Slow in SEC Play

After losing their first three games in conference play, the Gators got their first SEC win against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs on Jan. 14 at the O’Dome, 78-69.

Senior Leilani Correa put up a team-high 30 points off the bench. Correa also recorded five rebounds, one assist and four steals. The fifth-year guard is averaging 23 points per game thus far against SEC opponents.

FEELIN' IT 🔥@GatorsWBK got a season-high 30 points from @leilani_anais to sink Georgia and pick up their first SEC win!#SECWBB pic.twitter.com/kp5rOm1PUy — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) January 14, 2024

In addition to Correa, Aliyah Matharu produced 21 points off 7-for-16 shooting, as well as six boards, four assists, three steals and a block. Matharu, who leads the team in scoring, has now scored at least 20 points in eight games this season.

Previewing Monday Night’s Contest

Mississippi State is led by senior guard JerKaila Jordan who averages 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. While Jordan has been productive this season, she has scored single digits in each of the Bulldogs’ last two games. In the post, Jessika Carter is averaging 14.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game for the team.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 75-64 loss to the Tennessee Lady Volunteers on Thursday. The Gators have had seven days of rest since their last game, while Mississippi State has had just three.

SEC showdown at home 🔜 🆚 » Mississippi State

📍 » Gainesville, Fla.

⏰ » 7 PM Experience Live » https://t.co/s71DBwkKhW #GoGators pic.twitter.com/voPsTOhWW7 — Gators Women’s Basketball (@GatorsWBK) January 22, 2024

Gators women’s basketball will have the opportunity to even the all-time series, which the Bulldogs currently lead 27-26. However, Florida has a winning record against Mississippi State in the O’Dome, 13-11.

Tip-off is set for 7 pm. Coverage of the game begins at 6:40 pm on ESPN 98.1FM/850AM WRUF.