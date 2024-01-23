Florida Women’s Basketball Falls to Mississippi State

Share Facebook

Florida women’s basketball team fell to Mississippi State 89-77 on Monday to drop to 1-4 in SEC play.

The Gators (10-7 overall) have lost four of their last five games.

Back-and-Forth First Half

Mississippi State (16-5, 3-3) went on an 8-0 run to start the game at the O’Connell Center.

Alberte Rimdal was able to respond with all seven of Florida’s first points.

Mississippi State continued with a fast-paced tempo. The Bulldogs totaled 22 points in the paint through two quarters compared to Florida’s 18.

Florida was able to draw multiple fouls in the first quarter, while Mississippi State didn’t reach the charity stripe until the second quarter. The Gators’ were a perfect 8-for-8 from the line in the half.

Jerkaila Jordan came alive in the second quarter for the Bulldogs with powerful drives to the paint, leading to free throws. Florida was able to find momentum in the final two minutes of the first half, going on a 6-0 run until a Lauren Park-Lane jumper.

Mississippi State kept the lead at the half, 44-40.

Correa Keeps Florida Competitive

Jordan orchestrated the Bulldogs’ offense to start the second half by finding open shooters. Mississippi State gained momentum fast, but Leilani Correa quickly put a stop to the Bulldogs’ run. Correa totaled 22 points in the second half and 31 overall.

Aliyah Matharu and the Gator defense were able to disrupt Mississippi State for the time being. The Bulldogs led 61-59 after three quarters.

Mississippi State opened the fourth quarter with energy. Florida continued to struggle when finding itself in the final minutes of the game. Jessika Carter and Jordan capitalized on the lagging Gators, as both scored a double double.

Florida was outscored 28-18 in the final quarter and couldn’t keep up on the glass either. The Gators only grabbed 16 rebounds, while the Bulldogs snatched 28 in the final half. Mississippi State scored nine second-chance points compared to Florida’s 3.

Despite Correa’s effort, Florida couldn’t knock down the shots when needed. The Gators shot 28.6% to Mississippi State’s 58.8% in the quarter.

On the Road Again

Florida will next travel to Oxford to battle Ole Miss (13-5, 3-2) on Thursday at 7 p.m. (SEC Network, ESPN 98.1-FM/AM 850 WRUF).