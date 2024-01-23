Former Gator Lomas Brown Loving Detroit Lions Playoff Run

Share Facebook

Former Florida Gator offensive tackle Lomas Brown is loving one of the greatest stories around the National Football League, the Detroit Lions.

Flashback

Brown, the now-60-year old, began his prowess at the University of Florida and was part of the “Great Wall of Florida.” Dating back to 1985, the Lions selected Brown in the first round with the sixth overall pick. Interestingly enough, Brown would return to Florida during the offseason to complete his bachelor’s degree. However, one of the most intriguing stories behind Brown and his tenure playing college football at Florida was the sanctions.

After winning the National Title in 1984, the committee delved into the likelihood of Florida cheating and determined the penalty. In 1985, presidents of the Southeastern Conference schools voted, and Florida was revoked of the National title violating NCAA sanctions.

What’s Brown up to now?

After spending 18 years in the NFL, 11 seasons with the Lions, Brown is now working inside the broadcast booth as a color analyst and has witnessed a young coveted core this season.

The Lions got their first playoff win in 32 years this postseason after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 24-23 and then taking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to advance to the NFC Championship. It’s an incredible story, especially since the Lions came up short last season and built off that success for 2023-24.

The Lions have a tough task ahead for their conference championship matchup, as they’ll head out West to take on the No. 1 seed the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams finished the regular season 12-5 and will battle it out on Sunday with the winner clinching a ticket to the Super Bowl.

Brown spoke highly about the young positional core and gave a lot of credit to head coach Dan Campbell for the team’s string of success.

Gators National Title

As mentioned previously, Brown was part of the Gators championship team in 1984, and the 4oth anniversary to strip the title is approaching. Brown discussed what his most memorable moment was and how prominent the entire process was.

Lions 1 win away from Super Bowl

As for Brown, he’ll have an opportunity to see his beloved Lions cash a possible ticket to Super Bowl 57 if they can take down the 49ers in Santa Clara.