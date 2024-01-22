Buccaneers Can’t Complete Comeback; Fall to Lions 31-23

Share Facebook

The Detroit Lions defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 Sunday afternoon in the NFC divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. The Lions advanced to the NFC championship game for the second time in franchise history and the first time in 32 years.

Not Without a Fight

Tampa Bay refused to let Detroit pull away throughout the game.

Although never possessing a lead of their own, the Buccaneers found ways to keep up with the Lions.

A pair of field goals in the first quarter tied the score 3-3 going into the second, but the Lions got in the endzone first early in the second quarter. Seemingly unable to respond, Tampa Bay put together a drive capped off by a Baker Mayfield to Cade Otton touchdown . The teams went into the locker room at halftime tied at 10.

A mostly quiet third quarter ensued. With less than four minutes left in the third, Lions wide receiver Craig Reynolds found the endzone to put Detroit ahead 17-10. But once again, the Bucs responded with less than 30 seconds left in the quarter. Mayfield threw his second touchdown pass of the day to Rachaad White to tie the game at 17 going into the fourth quarter.

However, Tampa Bay’s defense was unable to stop Lions quarterback Jared Goff in the fourth quarter. With two consecutive scores from Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Bucs found themselves down by two scores.

Down 31-17 late in the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers marched right down the field and responded with a nine-yard touchdown pass from Mayfield to Mike Evans. However, the two-point conversion attempt failed.

With under two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Mayfield and the Buccaneers received the ball with one last chance to extend their season. On a down field throw to Otten, the Lions’ Derrick Barnes jumped the route to catch the game-sealing interception to send the Lions to the NFC Championship.

Dan Campbell, head coach of the Lions, had nothing but positive statements to make about his team following the win.

Tough Bucs Team

Although a disappointing way to end any season for a team full of ambition and drive, the Buccaneers exceeded all expectations set for them this season.

At one point, Tampa Bay had a 4-7 record through its first 11 games. Bowles and Mayfield pulled together a strong second half and Tampa Bay won five out of its last six regular season games to win the NFC South title and clinch a spot in the playoffs.

In the loss to the Lions, Mayfield threw for 349 yards, three touchdowns and had two costly interceptions.