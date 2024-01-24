Texas Dominates Oklahoma in Red River Showdown

Share Facebook

Twitter

After winning their last two games, the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners looked to keep their winning streak alive against their division rival, the Texas Longhorns.

Coming into the game, the Sooners were No. 4 in the Big 12 conference standings, meanwhile, the Longhorns were No. 12. However, the last four meetings in Norman, Oklahoma, have ended with Texas earning the W.

First Half

The first half started off hot for the the Longhorns as they jumped out to multiple runs. Texas guard Max Abmas recorded a basket early in the half that propelled him over Elvin Hayes for No. 15 place in the NCAA all-time scoring list. Leading 18-9 with less than nine minutes remaining in the half, the Longhorns started to fall apart.

The Sooners then went on a 17-2 run, sparked by Jalon Moore’s two dunks, and took their first lead of the game with a 26-20 lead with 4:31 remaining in the half. After Texas’ Brock Cunningham made a three pointer to tie the game at 28, the game was back and forth up until the last whistle.

At the half, the Sooners led the Longhorns, 33-32. Texas’ Chendall Weaver and Max Abmas led the way for the Longhorns with eight points. Meanwhile, Jalon Moore led the Sooners with nine points and four rebounds.

Second Half

After an impressive rally by the Sooners in the first half, they needed to keep it up to string their third victory in a row. After jumping out to a 10-0 run and a similar start to the second half, the Longhorns were up 47-39 with 16:23 left in the game. However, much like the first half, the Sooners would come storming back.

The Sooners then went on a 13-5 run to tie the game at 52 with 12:08 remaining. Texas’ Max Abmas continued to capitalize off of the Sooners’ struggles on defense as he knocked down his fourth three of the game to tally his 20th point. This basket would push Texas out front once again.

With a timeout at 2:57 left in the game, the Longhorns had begun to put the game on ice. After the made three by Abmas, the Longhorns went on a 20-8 run and completed the upset in the Red River Showdown. The Longhorns escape Norman with a 75-60 win.

Max Abmas lead the Longhorns with 22 points, while Dylan Disu had 19 points with 10 rebounds. As for the Sooners, Jalon Moore was the highest scorer with 15.