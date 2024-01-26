Ravens Host Chiefs in AFC Championship

Share Facebook

The Baltimore Ravens (14-4) host the Kansas City Chiefs (13-6) Sunday in the AFC Championship. The Ravens are making their first AFC Championship appearance since 2013 and fifth in franchise history. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are set to play in their sixth consecutive AFC title game and their seventh in franchise history.

How the Ravens Got Here

The Ravens have been dominant against teams with winning records this season. Baltimore’s 34-10 win over the Houston Texans in the AFC divisional round marked the Ravens’ ninth win by 14 or more points against teams with a winning record. No other team in NFL history has had more than five wins in that category over a season.

Furthermore, they defeated both the NFC finalists, the Lions and 49ers, by 32 and 14 points. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has led the Ravens through this season’s unprecedented run and could take home his second MVP award. He threw for 3,678 passing yards and 24 touchdowns, and led the team in rushing yards with 821. He also had five rushing touchdowns. Furthermore, the Ravens defense has been one of the best in the NFL, allowing the fewest points (280) by any team in the regular season. The unit features four NFL All-Pro players in linebacker Roquan Smith, safety Kyle Hamilton, linebacker Patrick Queen and interior lineman Justin Madubuike.

How the Chiefs Got Here

The Chiefs had a modest regular season for the standards they’ve set in the Patrick Mahomes era. It was the first time since the 2017-18 season Kansas City didn’t win at least 12 games. But the Chiefs find themselves back in the AFC Championship for the sixth year in a row after playoff wins over the Dolphins and Bills. The Chiefs’ offense hasn’t exactly been the potent attack that NFL fans have become accustomed to. Tight end Travis Kelce didn’t eclipse 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since the 2015-16 season, and Kansas City had zero receivers surpass 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

However, the Chiefs’ defense, which allowed the second fewest points (294) by any team in the regular season, has covered many of the team’s flaws offensively. The unit was able to finish the regular season ranked second in total defense and forced 28 turnovers.

Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes currently has the edge over Jackson in head-to-head matchups with a 3-1 record. However, Jackson won the most recent matchup against Mahomes in Week 2 of the 2021 regular season. The Ravens won 36-35 at home in a matchup that Mahomes and Jackson each contributed with exactly 346 total yards and three touchdowns. Mahomes threw for 343 yards and ran for three yards with all three of his touchdowns through the air while Jackson threw for 239 yards and ran for 107 yards with one passing touchdown and two rushing scores.

The stakes are higher than ever before between the two MVP quarterbacks with Sunday’s AFC Championship being their first playoff meeting. Jackson is looking to make his first career Super Bowl appearance while Mahomes hopes to make his fourth Super Bowl.

The Ravens postseason record under Jackson is just 2-3. On the other hand, the Chiefs have dominated in the postseason under Mahomes going 13-3 with two Super Bowl victories.

Kickoff Sunday is set for 3 p.m. in Baltimore.