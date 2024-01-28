Florida Gymnastics Falls to Alabama in a SEC Showdown

Share Facebook

The No. 8 Florida Gators gymnastics team fell to the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide, 197.575-197. 425, in front of a sold-out crowd at Exatech Arena on Friday.

Florida welcomed 8,896 fans for the program’s ninth Gator gym alumni night.

Both teams entered the meet undefeated, with Florida trying to claim a win at its first 2024 SEC home match.

The meet reeled in season-high totals for both teams.

The result ended Florida’s 20-meet win streak originating with the team’s 2019 home finale. It’s the Tide’s first win in Gainesville since 2001.

An Even Matchup

For the past two seasons, Florida claimed the SEC championship with Alabama finishing second. Tired of coming short, the Tide made sure Friday was different.

Vault

The Gators took the vault in the first rotation. Freshman Anya Pilgrim got the wheels turning for Florida, as she recorded a collegiate-best 9.925 in the event. Junior Leanne Wong recorded a 9.950, but it was senior Victoria Nguyen landing a career best 9.975 that led the Gators in their opening event.

https://twitter.com/GatorsGym/status/1751036331306918305

Nguyen’s near perfect score was no match for Alabama’s Lilly Hudson’s vault performance. Hudson won the event by securing the nation’s third perfect 10 on the vault.

Uneven Bars

After taking a fall on her dismount during the vault, Ellie Lazzari stepped up for the Gators in the second rotation. On the uneven bars, Lazzari led the Gators with a collegiate-best 9.925, earning her first win in the event.

Florida coach Jenny Rowland shared a few words on Lazzari’s comeback:

Lazzari shared the win with Alabama’s Makarri Doggette and Luisa Blanco, both putting up 9.925.

Going into the third rotation, Alabama led Florida by .150 (98.775-98.625).

Beam

It was an all-around group effort for the Gators in the third rotation. Four out of five of Florida’s lineup scored at a 9.9 or higher, resulting in the team’s best beam score of the season with a 49.525.

Florida’s Sloane Blakely and Pilgrim scored a 9.925 on their beam performances, followed by Lazzari and Nguyen both putting up 9.90s.

The Tide countered with a stellar performance, leading Blanco to win the event for Alabama with a 9.950. Heading into the fourth rotation, Florida managed to tie the meet at 148.150.

Floor

Blakely left it all on the floor as she led the Gators with a season best of 9.925. Controversy struck the event for Florida as Pilgrim received a 9.825 for what Gator fans believed to be a perfect performance.

Alabama’s Hudson shut the Gators down, tying Blakely’s 9.925 on the floor. The Tide rose to victory, beating the Gators by a slim .150.

Blanco won Friday’s all-around with a season high 39.70 for Alabama.

Up Next

More SEC action is on its way for Florida. The team travels to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday.