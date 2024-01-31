South Carolina Stuns No. 5 Tennessee On the Road 63-59

Share Facebook

The South Carolina Gamecocks shocked the college basketball world on Tuesday with a 63-59 win on the road against the No. 5 ranked Tennessee Volunteers. The win marked South Carolina’s first road victory over a top five opponent since 1997.

The Gamecocks have now won their last four games and appear to be real contenders in the SEC.

Ta’Lon Cooper Leads the Way for South Carolina

Senior guard Ta’Lon Cooper scored a team-high 18 points for the Gamecocks while adding five rebounds and two assists in the win. He is having the best season of his career, averaging 10.3 points per game.

In addition, Cooper is having his most efficient season by far, shooting 52% from the field and 45.8% from deep. The former Minnesota Golden Gopher shot just 39.5% from the field last season.

In his last four games, all of which resulted in South Carolina wins, Cooper has averaged 15.5 points.

From Bottom of the Conference to SEC Contenders

Head coach Lamont Paris and the Gamecocks made a statement against the Vols, who had won 11 of their last 12 games entering Tuesday’s contest.

Before the season, South Carolina was projected to finish at the very bottom of the SEC. Now, they sit at 18-3 and just half a game behind Alabama for the top spot in the conference.

In just over a week, the Gamecocks defeated No. 10 Kentucky at home by 17 points and took down No. 5 Tennessee. They also added two more SEC wins against Arkansas and Missouri.

In just his second year with the team, Paris has his team in position to make a run for the regular season SEC title.

"You have to start talking about the Gamecocks as a bona fide contender for the SEC regular-season title. They're going up, up, up in the rankings!" —@JonRothstein on @GamecockMBB pic.twitter.com/zPpUUtZldo — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) January 31, 2024

Dalton Knecht’s 31 Points Not Enough for Vols

Despite the loss, Tennessee’s star guard Dalton Knecht had himself a game.

The senior recorded 31 points and added seven rebounds and two assists. Knecht recorded his sixth game 25+ point performance and his fifth game with over 30 points.

Tennessee has a true number one scoring option in Knecht, who has now scored 30+ in four of his last five games, and are going to need to rely on him to get back on track.

Dalton Knecht (@DaltonKnecht3) has been nearly unguardable all season long for Tennessee. Knecht WENT OFF for the Volunteers in their game against South Carolina tonight. 31 PTS

7 REBs

2 ASTs

11-24 FGs

3-8 3FGs

6-10 FTs The senior has had 30+ in four of his last five games! pic.twitter.com/kYFxGzTtAd — CBB Roundup (@CBBRoundup) January 31, 2024

What’s Next for South Carolina and Tennessee

The Gamecocks will travel to Athens on Saturday to take on the Georgia Bulldogs, who beat them last time they matched up, 74-69. South Carolina has a chance to win its fifth game in a row and continue its push for the SEC crown.

The Volunteers, who are now tied for third in the SEC, will go on the road to play No. 10 Kentucky for what is arguably their biggest game of the season. Tennesse will need a big win in Lexington to stay in the race for the SEC.