Gators Men’s Golf Wins Sea Best Invitational For 3rd Straight Year

Dylan Olive January 31, 2024

The Florida Gators men’s golf team has completed the three-peat!

After a strong day one, Florida was able to hold off North Florida on its way to its third consecutive Sea Best Invitational win Tuesday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach. It was the Gators seventh overall win at the event and fifth under coach J.C. Deacon.

 

Close Finish

The Gators entered the final 18 holes with a seven-shot lead, but midway through the final round found themselves trailing UNF by one shot. The Gators went on a 4-under stretch on the 15th and 16th, which moved them back into the lead for good.

Junior Ian Gilligan clinched the Gators’ third win of the season with a birdie on 18. He finished runner-up in the tournament by just one shot, his best finish as a Gator.

Team Effort

Seven out of the 10 UF golfers finished in the top 15 of the tournament, led by Gilligan, Tyler Wilkes (T4), Luke Poulter (6), Jack Turner (T7), Parker Bell (T7), Miguel Leal (12) and Quentin Debove (T15) all made the cut. Fifth-year senior John Dubois, who finished tied for 33rd, had a crucial birdie on 16 to help spark the Gators.

The Gators finished with a team score of 842 to secure the three-shot win. They now have back-to-back tournament wins this spring.

Up Next

Florida will host the Gators Invitational at Mark Bostick Golf Course on Feb. 17-18.

 

 

