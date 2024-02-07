Napier Speaks on Florida’s National Signing Day

Share Facebook

Wednesday’s college football signing day officially marks the end of the 2024 recruitment run. Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier spoke about recruitment, games, hiring and firing.

February National Signing Day is here! 🐊 Presented by: @UFHealth pic.twitter.com/ZbWgUyx8dG — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) February 7, 2024

“We’ve done well,” Napier said, “so far so good.”

He said the end goal is to have a veteran team.

The University of Florida’s recruiting class currently stands at 19 signed high school recruits, 16 of which are enrolled. Napier and his staff have also added 11 transfer students, including true freshman Jameer Grimsley who left Alabama after the retirement of Nick Saban.

There are two consensus five-star recruits, quarterback D.J. Lagway from Willis, Texas, and defensive end L.J. McCray from Daytona Beach.

One big addition on the defensive end during signing day was Tulane transfer defensive back DJ Douglas.

“He’s impressed so far,” Napier said.

Napier described Douglas a leader, communicator and alpha.

Napier said the coaching and recruitment staff has evolved and is now able to get elite players.

“This is probably the best group of players we’ve had since we’ve been here,” he said.

Florida Rankings

Florida’s transfer class is currently ranked No. 15 on 247 Sports. Florida State currently sits at No. 4.

In the high school rankings, Florida is No. 14 but has the seventh highest average. Meanwhile their first opponent of next season, Miami, holds the No. 4 spot.

Early last season, Florida was ranked No. 3 in recruiting class, but lost three blue-chips to other SEC teams over a five-day span after falling to LSU, 52-35. The season-ending five-game losing streak that started with No. 1 Georgia on Oct. 28 and ended with No. 5 FSU on Nov. 25 didn’t help the situation. Neither did the firing of secondary coach Corey Raymond and defensive line coach Sean Spencer.

The Gators finished the 2023 season with a 5-7 record, not qualifying for a bowl game for the first time since 2017. Next season, they face the hardest 2024 schedule out of any SEC team.

The 2024 season will open in the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Aug. 31 against the Miami Hurricanes. This is the first matchup between these two Florida teams since 2019, where the Gators won 24-20.