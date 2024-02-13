Walsh Bats In Four, Leads Gators Softball to Win

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reagan Walsh hit a three-run home run and drove in four runs Tuesday to lead the Gators to a 10-0 win against the Jacksonville University Dolphins.

Fantastic First

The Gators (5-1) hit the ground running by scoring four runs in the top of the first inning for a 4-0 lead over the Dolphins (2-3).

Jocelyn Erickson started the offensive outburst by hitting a two-run double to score Kendra Falby and Skylar Wallace. After Baylee Goddard hit an RBI groundout, Walsh hit a single past the shortstop to score Ava Brown and make it 4-0.

T1 | Walsh drives in Brown with a hot shot back up the middle to push the lead out to 4-0! — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 13, 2024

Brown’s Dominance In The Circle

Brown (3-0) continued the strong start to her freshman season. She threw six innings of one-hit softball, while striking out five batters. Brown has not given up a run in her first three appearances.

The Gators committed no errors. Wallace showed her range at shortstop in the second inning to prevent a base hit.

Florida’s Insurance Runs

Florida did not plate any runs in the second or third innings, but broke through again in the fourth inning with three runs.

Wallace hit a two-run single to score Falby and Mia Williams to make it 6-0. Wallace has seven RBIs on the season to tie Falby for the team lead. Jocelyn Erickson hit a sacrifice fly to score the Gators’ third run of the inning and their seventh of the game.

In the top of the sixth inning, Walsh put her stamp on the game by hitting the three-run home run to center field to make it 10-0.

This one is out of here 🚀 Reagan Walsh with the HR! #GoGators | 📺 https://t.co/9KeeFn2gqK pic.twitter.com/BUW5fKZDEB — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 14, 2024

The Upcoming Matchup

The teams play again at 6 p.m. today, this time at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. Florida will host the Bubly Invitational this weekend.