Hawthorne Girl’s Basketball Ready for Regionals

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Hawthorne girl’s basketball team, riding a 15-game winning streak, is ready for regionals.

The Road to Regionals

The Hornets have had a great season so far and have a record of 18-3.

It is clear that the team has been preparing well this season after dominating Bell High School on Thursday, 78-16.

Following their crushing win on Thursday, the team also won against Newberry, 48-38.

Hornets head coach, and former Gator, Cornelius Ingram said a big part in the team’s preparation is watching film.

Hornets Take on Hilliard

Next up for the Hornets is their game Wednesday at 7 p.m., in which they’re scheduled to face Hilliard High School’s Red Flashes. The Red Flashes are 12-13 this season.

The game is a neutral playoff game and is a part of the District 1A Regional Semi-Finals.

Earlier on, the two teams played each other resulting in a 49-27 Hornets win. Ingram talks about this win and previews what the Hornets should be prepared to take on.

Prepping for Battle

As the Hornets prepare for Wednesday’s game, it is exciting to see what their star players have in store.

Jhalea Jackson has had a great season playing for the Hornets. Her points per game average for this season is 9.3, and her average for blocks per game this season is 4.2.

Jackson is ranked No. 118 in the state for her overall average of 3.9 blocks per game.

Ingram highlights Jackson’s hard work and determination, while describing her as a key asset to the team.

Hungry for 16

The Hawthorne Hornets have shown their passion for the game this season, and as the game against Hilliard inches closer, many are left wondering if the Hornets will add another win to their impressive season.

Will the Hornets make it to the next round of playoffs and add another win to their 15-game winning streak? Find out Wednesday night at 7.