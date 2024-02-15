Adam Silver talks All-Star Game, possible Vegas expansion

Share Facebook

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke about the All-Star game, load management and a possible expansion to Las Vegas.

Improvements Made to the All-Star Game

Commissioner Silver said this year’s All-Star Game will include more defense, which is something the players acknowledged after last year’s game. However, he still made it clear that the game is for the players to have fun and to come together.

Fan Interest in the All-Star Game

Silver said the interest for the game comes from the fact that this is the only neutral site event for the NBA.

The fan interest drives from the fact that fans can plan to go to the game a long time in advance. Also, he said media who cover the NBA around the world can plan to be there.

Skeptical About Load Management

Commissioner Silver expressed doubt over load management preventing players from getting injured. He said there is not clear-cut evidence that load management prevents players from getting hurt.

He said the league’s goal is to have the best basketball being played on the court for the fans.

Star players sitting out played a major part in Silver implementing the game minimum. He says this game minimum has been effective because it has increased the amount of games played by NBA stars.

He added that financials are a motivator for players to play in more games.

Possible Vegas Expansion

Even though the NBA has not expanded since the 2004-2005 season, Vegas is a possible expansion city for the NBA.

Las Vegas is on the commissioner’s list as a possible expansion city, although it is not the largest market.

Silver said that the addition of professional teams has helped Las Vegas become a better sports-hosting city.

He also used the 2024 Super Bowl as an example of Las Vegas’s ability to host events.

The 73rd NBA All-Star game is Sunday at 8 p.m. in Indianapolis.