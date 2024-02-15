Gators
UF forward Faith Dut (25) tries to regain possession of the ball as Mississippi State University forward Erynn Barnum (5) fights for the ball during their game at the Stephen C. OÕConnell Center in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, January 22, 2024. The Gators beat the Bulldogs 89-77. (Sydney Johnson/WRUF)

Gators Women’s Basketball Takes On Ole Miss Rebels

The Florida Gators women’s basketball team hosts Ole Miss at the O’Connell Center today. The Gators will look to bounce back in their second showdown with the Rebels this season.

Fresh off a significant away victory against Mississippi State., the Gators are on a two-game winning streak. They aim to maintain this momentum.

Gators winning streak

Having displayed a strong performance in conference play this week, the Gators secured consecutive victories against Arkansas and Mississippi State.

In their recent encounter in Starkville, five Gators reached double-digit scoring, leading to a 20-point victory. Leilani Correa spearheaded the team with an impressive 27-point contribution. She  shot 9-for-16 from the field and 5-for-8 from beyond the arc. Correa also recorded two steals. Zippy Broughton also made a significant impact with 16 points.

On the other side, the Ole Miss Rebels are returning from a week off. Last time they suffered a home defeat against Texas A&M, 72-53. With the series history favoring the Gators at 24-19, they hold a five-victory lead over Ole Miss and are aiming to extend it to six.

Gator’s and Rebel’s History

Thursday’s game marks the Rebels’ first visit to Gainesville in over two seasons, with their previous encounter resulting in a 74-57 victory for Ole Miss. Ole Miss has emerged victorious in the last four matchups against Florida.

Florida’s last win against Ole Miss dates back to Jan. 24, 2021.

Gators and Rebel stats

The Gators are currently ranked third in the SEC with an average of 76.8 points per game.

The dynamic duo of Leilani Correa and Aliyah Matharu rank third and fourth in the SEC in scoring, repectively. The Gators are ranked No. 13 nationally with an average of 27.5 points per game from its reserves. The Rebels are second in the SEC, averaging 22.5 trips to the free throw line per game.

The game will tip off at 6 p.m. Listen in live on WRUF starting at 5:40 p.m.

