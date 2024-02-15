Gators Lacrosse Beat Scotland in Exhibition Game

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators lacrosse team defeated the Scotland National Team, 22-2, in an exhibition match Wednesday.

The Gators were coming off of a tough season-opening loss at Loyola on Saturday, but they turned things around at home.

First Quarter

The Gators got off to a fast start against Scotland thanks to back-to-back goals from Gianna Monaco.

Freshman Gabbi Koury and Cate Issacson also got in on the fun. Gators went up 6-0 early in the first quarter.

Gianna Monaco scored again to bring the score to 8-0. Monaco had a hat trick within the first quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, the Gators were up 9-0.

Second Quarter

Issacson scored her second goal of the day. Gators expanded their lead to 11-0.

Two more freshman got on the board. Delaney Radin and Lea Flobeck put the Gators up 14-0.

Florida ended a dominant first half up 15-0.

Third Quarter

Scotland struck first in the second half and got on the board. That score brought the game to 15-1.

Kelly Schluederberg scored for the Gators to bring it to 16-1.

Scotland responded again, moving the score to 16-2.

Freshman Makena Harrington scored for the Gators to keep the offensive day for the Gators rolling.

At the end of the third quarter, the Gators were up 18-2.

Fourth Quarter

Schluederberg scored her second of the day. Carly Wilson also got in on the action with a goal. It was an offensive showcase for the Gators.

The Gators were able to keep Scotland off the board in the fourth quarter and locked in the 22-2 win.

Up Next

The Gators will travel to Chapel Hill to take on No. 6 UNC on Saturday.