Florida Women’s Basketball Collapses At Ole Miss

For the Florida Gators, it was just one of those nights Thursday in the Oxford, Miss.

Florida’s women’s basketball team took a tough loss to SEC rival Ole Miss, 81-70. Florida falls to 1-5 in the conference and 10-8 overall. Despite Leilani Correa‘s season high night of 33 points, her third 30-point plus game in a row, 20 turnovers by the Gators would ultimately be their demise.

Another key note for the losing team was the absence of leading scorer Aliyah Matharu, who did not travel with the team due to an illness.

For the Rebels (14-5, 4-2), Marquesha Davis led the way with 23 points. Behind her was Madison Scott and Kennedy Todd-Williams with a combined 27 points and 12 rebounds.

Slow Start

It’s hard to win when you do not come out the gate hot. Florida again learned this the hard way.

Z FOR THREEE 👌 pic.twitter.com/zwIe1KxRNq — Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) January 26, 2024

The Gators got blitzed by Ole Miss, getting outscored 28-14 in the opening period. The Rebels shot an astounding 70.6% from the field, compared to UF’s 30.8% shooting (4 of 13).

From the outside, Florida looked sluggish and slow to start out. The team was forcing shots and not getting back all the way on defense. The Gators will need to come out hot to have a chance in the SEC.

Same As The First

Normally no two quarters are alike, but Q2 of this game was almost identical to Q1.

You know what we say… Dictate and Disrupt ❌ pic.twitter.com/j34cODMx2a — Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) January 26, 2024

Just like period one, Florida scored only 14 points, but held Ole Miss to just 20 this time around. Correa really struggled this quarter by only shooting 1-8 from the field, the team shot 3-13. Heading into the half, the Gators were down 20, 48-28.

Better, But Not Good Enough

Florida would come out with more energy out of the break. But the poor shooting would get to them.

The Gators outscored the Rebels 17-14 in period, but 31.6% shooting from the field is not a recipe for success. And, getting outscored 27-9 in points off turnovers for the game did not do Florida any favors as it was still down 62-45 at the end of Q3.

The story of the game would repeat itself as Florida in the final quarter, as it would never lead in the game. However, the Gators went out with a valiant effort as they scored 25 points in quarter four to Ole Miss’ 19.

Up Next

The Gators will next see action Sunday when they host Texas A&M University (14-4, 2-3). Florida is down 4-11 in the all-time series, but has won three in a row against the Aggies. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. on the SEC Network and on ESPN Gainesville 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.