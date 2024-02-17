Gators Men’s Basketball Faces Georgia In Athens

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators men’s basketball team escaped with a 82-80 win over LSU at the O’ Connell Center on Tuesday, securing its sixth win in the last seven games.

After two home games, the Gators (17-7, 7-4 SEC) head on the road to face Georgia (14-10, 4-7) in Athens for a 1 p.m. game Saturday on the SEC Network, Gainesville ESPN 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.

Coach Todd Golden discussed the Gators’ game plan as they face Georgia for the second time this season.

Previous Matchup

Florida defeated Georgia 102-98 in overtime in their first meeting of the season on Jan. 27 at the O’Connell Center. Florida shot 54.9% from the floor and 35% from 3.

Florida had four players score 18 or more points, with junior guard Walter Clayton Jr knocking down four 3-pointers. The team dominated the rebound battle, outrebounding the Bulldogs 48-27. Defensively, they forced only nine turnovers and stole the ball seven times.

Despite Georgia knocking down 52% of its shots and shooting 42.3% from 3, it wasn’t enough against Florida’s offense. Defensively, Georgia forced 19 turnovers and only one Bulldogs player grabbed more than three rebounds.

Georgia’s well-known sideline reporter Chuck Dowdle said the team has struggled since the loss to the Gators.

What to Expect

Florida is coming off of a win over LSU where the team blew another double-digit lead. UF sophomore center Micah Handlogten led the Gators with 23 points and 17 rebounds in the matchup. Handlogten and graduate student forward Tyrese Samuel are two of the top three offensive rebounders in the SEC.

The Gators’ recent success comes from limiting turnovers. They’ve had single-digit turnovers in five of its last seven games, including their season-low of seven turnovers in wins against Mississippi State and Auburn.

Despite the single-digit turnovers and offensive performance against LSU, Golden said the team must do a better job at defending and finishing possessions. He said it’s key to take care of the ball and be physical on the glass.

Georgia basketball posted a 10-game winning streak earlier this season, but have extended its losing streak to five games after falling 78-75 to Arkansas on Saturday. The Bulldogs host an 11-3 record at home, and look to earn a revenge win.

Dowdle said that White wishes he could have played right after the Arkansas game and avoid the bye week.

Key Georgia players include senior guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who leads Georgia with 12.8 points per game and 55 3-point field goals at a 37% rate. Junior guard RJ Melendez adds 10.3 per game, and he had a career-high 35 points in the first meeting with Florida.

Back in the Steg tomorrow at 1:00 vs the Gators. Dawg Nation, we need you to give us that home court advantage like you have all season!#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/LAn1WwYEI3 — Georgia Basketball (@UGABasketball) February 16, 2024

T