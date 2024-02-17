Gators Silence Opponents To Start Bubly Invitational

Share Facebook

Twitter

Under an overcast sky Friday, the Gators softball team silenced their opponents to open the Bubly Invitational at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

Though fans vocalized their concerns about missed calls, Florida beat Georgia Southern, 8-0, and Loyola-Chicago, 10-1, in five innings each.

Gators fans threw on jackets and buried under blankets as the temperature dropped. However, the Florida team heated up.

Game 1: Gators Shut Down Georgia Southern

Skylar Wallace, Jocelyn Erickson and Reagan Walsh skyrocketed balls over the wall. But the Gators’ offense succeeded because of its plate discipline. In the end, Georgia Southern (4-3) lost after a thousand cuts.

Despite the gray cloudy sky, the Gators (8-1) saw the ball clearly. Most of the batters didn’t expand the zone. Instead, they waited for pitches that could be driven into the outfield.

Erickson hit singles in two out of her three at-bats. Kendra Falby hit singles in all four of her plate appearances.

Erickson also hit her first homer of the season.

Pitcher Keagan Rothrock (3-1) shut down the Georgia Southern batters. The crowd shouted and waved for blue shirts commemorating her eight-strikeout game.

While the celebration music played after only six innings, Rothrock threw 91 pitches. Her consistency in the circle mirrored Wednesday night’s game, starting the Gators on a high note for the following game.

Game 2: Gators Trample Loyola

Though some fans filed out of the stands to watch the baseball game across the street, about 50 fans littered the right field grass. About 500 fans filled the navy blue seats for the Gators’ game against Loyola (5-1).

The Gators struggled to get through the first three outs. Ava Brown loaded the bases with black and gold uniforms. However, she worked out of the jam. Catcher Emily Wilkie screamed as the ball flew past Loyola’s batter Hannah Nalley.

Brown said Florida’s defense supports her in times of trouble.

The sky darkened, but the Gators lit up. Mia Williams drove in two runs with her two-out single. Wilkie followed, hitting a double to center. Her hit electrified the crowd, who spun their white towels in celebration.

In the bottom of the third, Erikson drove the ball down the right-field line, scoring three runs. Falby and Avery Goelz waited at home plate for Wallace, who sprinted to the base. They shared high-fives and jogged to the dugout.

The Gators led Loyola 10-1. Due to the mercy rule, the Gators played into the fifth.

After two outs, Loyola’s third baseman Sydney Barnett worked herself into 2-2. But Brown was prepared. She sent the ball flying across home plate. Barnett swung and missed. Wilkie pointed at Brown, nodding her head. The Gators jogged off the field as “All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled blasted from the speakers.

Up Next

The Gators continue the Bubly Invitational through Sunday, starting with a 10:15 a.m. game today against the College of Charleston.