Santa Fe College Saints Take Down Hillsborough Hawks

By Heather Mckenzie and Daniela Ortiz

The Santa Fe College Saints cruised to a men’s basketball win against the Hillsborough Community College Hawks, 74-57, at home Saturday to stop a 10-game losing streak.

It was also SFC’s first Mid-Florida Conference win of the season.

Starting Strong

The Saints (9-16, 1-10) came out firing against the Hawks (16-9, 5-7), going on a 12-4 run in the first few minutes of play. While Hillsborough was able to claw its way back with a few baskets of its own, at no point did the Saints trail in the first half.

Macius Trowe and Ashton Lovette were the standouts for Santa Fe, scoring 12 and seven points, respectively.

Bringing Home The Victory

Kevin Pazmino, a 6-foot-4 freshman, hit a 3-point basket to secure the Saints’ six-point lead heading into the second half.

A SFC highlight in the second half was when Tom Di Maria dunked on a Hawks player, destroying any momentum the visitors had half way through.

What’s Next

The Saints face off against the Polk State College Eagles (12-14) in Winter Haven at 7 p.m. Wednesday hoping to avenge an 84-82 loss earlier this season. The Saints will bring the confidence from the win Saturday to secure another one on the road.