Florida Women’s Basketball Falls At Kentucky

When you think it cannot get worse. It can.

The Florida Gators women’s basketball team took another devastating loss this season, this time to Kentucky at the Rupp Arena, 81-77, on Sunday.

Prior to the game, the Wildcats were the worst team in the conference with a SEC record of 2-9 and 9-16 overall. This result weighs heavy on Florida after its shocking 77-67 overtime loss to Ole Miss on Thursday at the O’Connell Center.

The Gators drop to 13-11 on the season and to 4-8 in the league.

Eniya Russell scored a career-high 24 points to help Kentucky to the win. In the losing effort, Zippy Broughton had 18.

Below you will find an Alberte Rimdal 3. That was the only 3-point make of the first half for Florida.

A key factor to the Gator’s loss was how poorly they shot from beyond the arc. In the first half, the team shot 1-8 and for the game, 2-15.

This inefficiency combined with the Wildcats’ 42% three-point shooting, eventually allowed Kentucky to pull away early. But the 18 combined first-half points by Rimdal and Aliyah Matharu kept Florida in contention.

Russell’s 11 points kept the Gators at bay, 36-34.

In the third quarter, things were looking bright for the Gators. Matharu opened things with an and-1. Then off of a 9-0 run by Kentucky, Florida answered with a crucial 10-0 spree that gave it the lead 51-45. The Gators finished the quarter going 6-7 in field goals.

However, the moment the fourth quarter started, it was the beginning of the end.

The Wildcats came out of the third with an intention to drive and score. They were able to get to the line 20 times to the Gators two free-throw attempts.

But the way Kentucky closed this one out was how it outrebounded Florida. The Wildcats had 16 more boards (21-5) in the fourth. This eventually allowed the ‘Cats to get 13 second-chance opportunities in the half, which allowed them to hold off to win.

