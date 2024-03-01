Rothrock No-Hitter Helps Gators Softball Cruise To Day 1 Sweep

Share Facebook

The 13th-ranked Florida Gators softball team swept day one of the Judi Garman Invitational with back-to back run-rule victories Thursday night. They defeated California State Fullerton 9-0 in game one before routing Long Beach State 15-0 in game two.

Keagan Rothrock (7-2) threw her second no-hitter of the season against the host Cal State Fullerton Titans.

Dominance In The Circle

Rothrock, Ava Brown, Olivia Miller and Mackenzie Wooten all saw action for the Gators (17-2). They only gave up two hits in the two games combined.

Rothrock struck out four batters, while only giving up one walk in her no-hitter.

Brown (7-0) got the start against Long Beach State and she pitched three innings while striking out three batters. She only gave up one hit.

Miller and Wooten each pitched one inning in the game. Miller gave up no hits and struck out one batter and Wooten only gave up one hit.

Fantastic Fourth

The Gator bats had not gotten anything going against the Titans (10-7) in game one until the fourth inning. The Gators erupted for all nine of their runs in this inning.

Reagan Walsh started the scoring with a two-run double. Brown hit the first of two home runs in the inning with a two-run blast to right center field.

After Mia Williams hit an RBI double to make it 5-0, Skylar Wallace put her stamp on the game by hitting a three-run home run to make it 8-0.

The final run of the inning was scored on a wild pitch.

Gators Jump on Long Beach State

The Gators wasted no time scoring on Long Beach State (2-15). Jocelyn Erickson hit a three-run double to give the Gators an early 3-0 lead.

After Brown got out of the first-inning jam, the Gators added three more runs in the second with a Korbe Otis RBI single and a Reagan Walsh two-run double.

The Gators added five more runs in the third, highlighted by a Kendra Falby RBI single.

The Gators finished the scoring in the fifth inning by adding four more runs. Avery Goelz hit an RBI double, Walsh hit a sacrifice fly and Williams hit a two-run home run, her first as a Gator.

Up Next

The Gators have another doubleheader on Friday afternoon against 18th-ranked UCLA at 5:30 and DePaul at 8. The Gators will close out the weekend with a rematch against Michigan on Saturday afternoon at 12:30.