Caitlin Clark Breaks NCAA Division I All-Time Scoring Record

Share Facebook

Twitter

Caitlin Clark did what Caitlin Clark does against No. 2 Ohio State Sunday afternoon.

In No. 6 Iowa’s 93-83 win over Ohio State, she became the NCAA Division I all-time scoring leader in both men’s and women’s basketball, passing Pete Maravich’s record 3,667 points. Maravich previously set the record in his three-year collegiate career at LSU from 1967-1970.

Clark broke the NCAA women’s record on Feb. 15 when she passed Washington’s Kelsey Plum’s 3,527 point record set in her time from 2013-17.

CAITLIN CLARK PASSES PETE MARAVICH TO BECOME THE NCAA'S MEN'S & WOMEN'S ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER ♨️



HISTORY MADE 🐐 pic.twitter.com/aCLEtN6vOP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 3, 2024

In her last regular season home game, Clark totaled 35 points, nine assists and six rebounds and finished with 3,685 career points.

Clark broke the record at the free throw line before going into the locker room at halftime.

She said she was excited, but it wasn’t her main focus.

The Hawkeyes (26-4) pulled off a victory against their Big Ten rival Buckeyes (25-4) after a loss in their last matchup. Additionally, Iowa ended Ohio State’s 15-game win streak. The two teams are the top seeds in the Big Ten Tournament.

Iowa has won the last two tournaments and hopes to add another one in Clark’s final season with the team.

She announced on social media she would be entering the WNBA Draft after the season concludes. She is currently the favorite for the No. 1 overall pick.

Despite all the records, she said that’s not how she wants to be remembered.

Clark leads the nation in scoring and assists. If she stays on track, she can become the first player to lead the NCAA in scoring three times and both scoring and assists for the second time.

She credits staying true to herself as a major part of her success.

Clark’s record can only go up as the Hawkeyes enter the Big Ten Tournament in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Their first game is set for 6:30 p.m. against the winner of Wisconsin vs. Penn State.