Inter Miami Comfortably Brush Orlando City Aside 5-0

Share Facebook

Twitter

As soon as El Clásico del Sol went underway, the Herons dominated. Everything that left the players’ boots seemed to hit the back of the net. It wasn’t even close as Inter Miami thrashed Orlando City 5-0. The Herons are now 5-4-5 against their in state rivals.

Fast Start

Luis Suarez, welcome to the MLS! 1-0 Miami in the 3’ minute. He won the ball and finished the attack. — Joseph Torviso (@JosephTorviso) March 2, 2024

It only took four minutes for Tata Martino‘s men to open up the scoring. Luis Suárez won the ball back for the Herons in Orlando’s half. The ball fell to Lionel Messi, who took the space and passed to Julian Gressel out wide. The midfielder controlled the ball and played a beautiful cross on the floor to Suárez. El Pistolero blasted it first time to the near post and scored his first ever goal for Miami.

Gressel to Suárez to the back of the net to give us the early lead! 👏#MIAvORL | 1-0 pic.twitter.com/y8DFY1K7In — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 2, 2024

Suárez would double his tally just seven minutes later. He linked up with Gressel outside of the box and completed a beautiful one-two play. The striker brought the ball down with his right foot, and finished it calmly with his left.

The Herons would get one more before the end of the half. Gressel won the ball in the midfield. He played a through ball to Suarez in behind the defense. The forward picked up his head and passed it to a wide open Robert Taylor. The Finnish winger tapped it into a wide open net to make it 3-0.

Dancing in the derby 👊 Suárez plays it to Taylor who gives us our third of the match 🔥#MIAvORL | 3-0 pic.twitter.com/uABPAeMln1 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 2, 2024

New Half, Same Domination

Óscar Pareja tried something different bringing in summer signees Luis Muriel and Nicolás Lodeiro after the half. The Lions would create some chances, including a disallowed goal in the 47′ minute, but could not find the back of the net.

Miami took full advantage of Orlando’s squandered opportunities and Messi opened up his scoring in the 57′ minute. Jordi Alba had time and space. He dribbled up the pitch with pace and passed the ball to Suárez. El Pistolero dragged the center back out of position and played the Spanish left back into space. He chipped the keeper, but his shot was blasted off the bar by the Orlando defender. Messi was there to tap it in.

The little magician bagged a brace five minutes later. The Herons found themselves on yet another counter attack. Suarez slowed down at the edge of the box and saw Messi on the other side. He crossed it with his weak foot and La Pulga headed it into the back of the net.

Messi makes it 🖐️ Suárez whips in a ball to Messi who finishes it for our fifth goal of the night 🤩#MIAvORL | 5-0 pic.twitter.com/iQEcpBUqBG — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 2, 2024

Nicolás Freire had a solid debut for the Herons playing 79 minutes. Miami’s biggest weakness is defense, but the former Olympiacos center back seems to be the Herons’ answer earning a clean sheet against the Lions.

Up Next

Orlando is now 0-1-1, and the Lion’s next game is at home on Tuesday in the CONCACAF Champions Cup against Liga MX side Tigres UANL. Orlando City will then play against Minnesota United FC at home in Major League Soccer action on Saturday.

After beating Orlando City, the Herons are now 2-1-0 and are at the top of the Eastern Conference. Miami’s next game is on Thursday on the road against Nashville SC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The Herons then play CF Montréal at home on Sunday.