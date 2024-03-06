Gators Baseball Hosts UCF For In-State Battle

Share Facebook

The No. 4 Florida Gators will play the UCF Knights at 6 p.m. today to begin a nine-game homestand at Condron Family Ballpark.

The Gators are coming off a series win against Miami in Coral Gables. UCF (8-1) took down South Florida in its last series.

Series History

Florida (8-3) holds 28 wins to UCF’s 20 since 1977. In their last matchup (Feb. 27, 2019), the Gators fell 12-9 in Gainesville. Despite its home record of 19-12, Florida has dropped back-to-back games to the Knights in Gainesville. Under coach Kevin O’Sullivan, the Gators are 11-7 against UCF.

The Gators have lost four consecutive games to the in-state foes, with their most recent win in the series coming back in 2017.

Key Players

Junior pitcher/first baseman Jac Caglianone shut out Miami in the six innings he threw in the series-deciding game Sunday. He struck out 11 Hurricanes, marking a career high. The Tampa native is also has a .478 average at the plate with four home runs and 13 RBI.

Senior utility player Tyler Shelnut hit four home runs during the series against Miami and put up three RBIs. He’ll look to keep the momentum going today. Sophomore infielder Colby Shelton put up a career-high two hits and two home runs against the ‘Canes. He has a total of 13 hits and five home runs this season.

Freshman pitcher Luke McNeillie (1-1, 15.19 ERA) will get the start for the Gators. This will mark his fourth time pitching this season. Through three appearances, McNeillie has pitched 5.1 innings while giving up 10 hits and nine earned runs. Righty Cade Boxrucker (1-0, 5.14 ERA) will start for the Knights.

Gators vs. Gators

UCF has five former Gators on its roster: junior outfielder Corey Robinson, senior pitcher Chase Centala, junior pitcher Carsten Finnvold, redshirt junior pitcher Tyler Nesbitt and junior outfielder Matt Prevesk.

Centala proved to be a key player for the Knights in their last series after striking out five, recording his fourth save and tallying his first win. Prevesk had a batting average of .455 throughout the series after he went 5-for-11. He added a home run and three RBIs.

Chase Centala's numbers were ridiculous for the series 💪 W | 1

SV | 1

H | 0

R | 0

K | 5

ERA | 0.00

IP | 4.2 pic.twitter.com/KakqnO7XX6 — UCF Baseball (@UCF_Baseball) March 3, 2024

A Word from Wallace

UCF coach Rich Wallace said the key to playing “UCF baseball” is its pitching, defending and scoring methods.

“We’re going to play as hard as we can until they tell us we can’t play anymore,” Wallace said.

He said that games in Florida are great because old high school friends and foes get to face each other and that it helps fans learn more about baseball.

Today’s game will air on SEC Network+. Coverage can also be found on ESPN 98.1 FM – 850 AM WRUF starting at 5:55.

Note: The home game against Florida Atlantic scheduled for Tuesday was rescheduled due to expected inclement weather conditions and will be made up Tuesday, April 30 at 4 p.m.