Florida Dominates UC Davis For Fourth Consecutive Win

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Gators rounded up another win on their trip to the Wild West.

The No. 11 Florida lacrosse team added a 21-7 victory against the UC Davis Aggies on Wednesday when 12 different Gators scored for a total of 21 goals.

It was Florida’s third consecutive win scoring 20 or more goals as it beat UC Davis (5-2) in San Diego.

The Gators (4-2) came out hungry and scored 10 times to the Aggies’ three in the first quarter. From there, it was all Florida.

The Aggies were held scoreless in the second, but added four goals in the second half. Unfortunately for them, they were unable to chip away at the Gators’ massive lead, which only grew by 11 goals since the first quarter.

Maggi Hall, Emily Heller and Liz Harrison put up career numbers in the win.

Hall tied a career-high nine points with one goal and eight assists. Her eight assists became her career best and also a program record. She reached 200 career points at Florida and added her name as the 12th player on the list to do so.

2⃣0⃣0⃣ points for @maggi_hall! 🔸 Maggi Hall is the 12th player in program history with 200+ career points #FLax | #GoGators pic.twitter.com/2yYiP5nWnG — Gators Lacrosse (@GatorsLAX) March 6, 2024

Heller became the 18th player in school history to 100 career goals when she found the back of the cage early in the game. She led the Gators with four goals against the Aggies.

Harrison won 19 draw controls. She broke the program record of 16, which she had previously set in April 2023 against Penn.

Ten other Gators scored at least one goal.

End Of Road Trip

Florida plays its final game on the West Coast against San Diego State at 6 p.m. ET Friday.